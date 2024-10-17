The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey prevents contestant from making costly mistake on game

Contestants on The Price Is Right face stressful decisions during the pricing games and often rely on the audience for guidance.

That included one contestant who host Drew Carey praised for listening to his wife, ultimately leading him to a big win.

The host typically explains how to play the pricing games and reveals the prices of items as contestants play.

He’s also nearby whenever those contestants experience a crushing loss or exciting win.

Recently, the game show host seemingly saved a contestant from possibly making a costly mistake.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That was due to a near-miscommunication involving the contestant and the audience, which could have resulted in a loss.

Drew Carey saved a TPIR contestant from a big mistake

A contestant, Robert, played Hi-Lo on The Price Is Right with a trip to Sweden on the line. Host Drew Carey explained that there were six unique items, and the contestant had to pick out the three most expensive items of the group.

Announcer George Gray shared details of the six items, including a 16-ounce bag of chicken nuggets, a 12-ounce bottle of Tarn-X tarnish remover, a 14-ounce box of Success Jasmine rice, a 21.2-ounce jar of Tantillo pasta sauce, a 12-count box of Bomb Pop ice pops, and a 1.25-liter bottle of Diet Pepsi.

Drew suggested they start with a “no doubter” and asked Robert for the most expensive item of the six. He quickly chose the chicken nuggets, which Drew revealed were $13.99.

They moved on, and Drew asked him for the most expensive item of the five left. Robert consulted with the audience, and his wife suggested the tarnish remover. That was $8.49.

He had to select the most expensive of the four items left. He looked toward the audience as many people, including his wife, were yelling at once.

“Popsicles? Popsicles? Popsicles?” he yelled back to ask the audience as he raised his arms.

“I think they’re yelling pasta sauce,” Drew told Robert, preventing him from choosing the wrong item.

“Is it pasta sauce or popsicles? Ok, there you go,” Drew said as Robert confirmed it was pasta sauce.

The host revealed that the price card for the pasta sauce said $6.49. Drew said the remaining three items must cost less than $6.49 each for Robert to win.

He showed that the rice was $3.79, followed by the Bomb Pops at $5.49. Immediately, Robert raised his arms and started to cheer before Drew even revealed the final price.

“Oh yes! Yes! Yes! Sweden!” Robert yelled toward his wife and the audience.

Drew revealed the price for the 1.25-liter bottle of Diet Pepsi, which was just $1.79.

Drew joked about the Wheel amid constant ‘rigged’ speculation

Some of The Price Is Right viewers have suggested that games on the show are “rigged.” That includes the Wheel, and the host seemingly made a joke about the claims.

Later in the episode, three contestants, including Robert, got their spins on the Wheel for the Showcase Showdown. The contestant with the highest amount on their spin or spins (without going over one dollar) gets into the Showcase round.

A contestant wins money if their spin stops on the one-dollar spot, or they get one dollar in two spins. They also receive another spin for a chance at more money.

The first contestant on the Monday episode landed on 50 cents and decided to spin again. His second spin looked like it might get to 15 cents, but instead, the wheel stopped short on the one-dollar spot, so he was out.

The second contestant spun and went to the one-dollar spot but passed it and landed on 15 cents.

Drew Carey joked the Wheel has “magnets” on The Price Is Right. Pic credit: CBS

“Man, the wheel’s hovering around there today, isn’t it?” Drew asked as the contestant chose to spin again.

“Wheel’s got magnets on it today or something,” Drew joked before raising a finger to his mouth to make the “Shh” signal.

Robert nearly landed on 90 cents with his first spin but went just past it. Drew suggested that the Wheel was “taunting” everyone today.

Unfortunately, Robert’s second spin hit 25 cents, so he was out. However, the host shook his hand and reminded him to enjoy his “fabulous” trip to Sweden.