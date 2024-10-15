Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady calls out The Price Is Right after emotional moment

Wayne Brady truly enjoys his job as host of Let’s Make a Deal, including the heartfelt stories contestants often share with him.

He also loves joking around and having fun, so he doesn’t hesitate to call out that other popular CBS game show, The Price Is Right, hosted by his pal Drew Carey.

Let’s Make a Deal aired a special episode of Mega Money on Monday this week for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The game show set featured pink decorations, while audience members and contestants wore pink to support the cause.

Wayne recognized everyone “surviving and thriving” after reminding viewers to “get checked.”

He later heard an emotional story from one contestant moments before he fired a comedic shot at The Price Is Right.

Brady called out CBS game show after a contestant’s emotional moment

During the Breast Cancer Awareness episode, Wayne called up a contestant, Chelsea, dressed in a pink gown with a tiara and fancy white arm-length gloves.

“I’m a two-time breast cancer survivor,” she informed Wayne, surprising him.

“I was diagnosed at 32 the first time, stage 2, and then stage 4 at 34. I was told I had two years to live. That was six years ago,” she said as the crowd cheered for her.

“I’m just so happy to be here, and I love you so much,” she said, getting choked up.

Wayne hugged Chelsea, saying he was happy she was there too, before moving on to their game.

“So, we have a tiny box. Can we see a tiny box?” Wayne asked as he stood next to a podium with a glass case on it.

A tiny box appeared underneath the glass case with a person’s hand holding it up.

“Perfect. Our very technically advanced…yeah,” Wayne said, adding, “Take that Price Is Right!”

Eventually, Let’s Make a Deal announcer Johnathan Mangum revealed himself under the podium as he handed the box to Wayne and popped his head up under the glass top.

For her game, Chelsea chose between the tiny box and “Curtain Number Two.” By doing so, she avoided getting a dreaded Zonk from the tiny box and won herself a new hot tub worth over $8,000 to relax in.

Wayne has helped Let’s Make a Deal return to TV

While Let’s Make a Deal debuted on ABC in 1963, it has also appeared on NBC and FOX in various iterations.

After a six-year hiatus, CBS returned the popular show to television for the first time on its network in 2009.

The game show took over a spot vacated by the once-popular soap opera Guiding Light.

Wayne, 52, began hosting Let’s Make a Deal then and hasn’t looked back. The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star has hosted daytime and primetime installments.

He has worked with announcer Jonathan Mangum since 2009, model Tiffany Coyne since 2010, and musician Cat Gray since 2011.

The game show airs in the one-hour timeslot before The Price Is Right on most weekdays. Both recently returned for new seasons in late September.

And while the two game shows sometimes contend against each other for awards, such as Emmys, it appears to be all love at CBS.

The shows participated in Mash Up Week in 2016 and 2020, featuring a game from the other show’s lineup in their daily episodes. As seen above, Wayne also invaded an episode of The Price Is Right, creating a funny moment on stage with his friend Drew.