Let’s Make a Deal contestant shares emotional story with Wayne Brady while trying to win Big Deal

A contestant on Let’s Make a Deal shared her heartfelt story with host Wayne Brady while competing on the game show.

Wayne has previously called one of the best parts of his job to be there as contestants win life-changing prizes.

He witnesses that moment regularly as someone wins an expensive trip, a new car, or significant money.

During a recent episode of the popular CBS game show, a contestant named Tania received time on stage with her chance to win prizes.

She won an outdoor grill during her first appearance on stage, and due to the win, she returned later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She then had an emotional moment as she spoke about her late mother, moments before trying to find the show’s Big Deal.

Contestant shares her story with Wayne before trying to win the Big Deal

Due to her earlier prize being the biggest win of the show, Wayne called Tania back on stage to try to win the Big Deal.

He informed her that the Big Deal could be behind one of the three doors, as model Tiffany Coyne presented each one.

Wayne asked Tania for her lucky number, but she had a special story for him first.

“Ok, this is hard, Wayne. This is hard. But I have to say something first,” she said.

“My mother loved watching you. She watched you every single day, and I just want to tell you that. In 2020, she passed away. She succumbed to her cancer. So I brought her with me,” she said, showing her mom’s photo attached to her side.

Wayne instructed the camera to zoom in on a shot of Tania’s photo showing her mother.

“I’m just gonna pray right now. She’s guiding me to choose this because this one’s for her,” she said, pointing to the sky.

“I’m gonna go with number three,” Tania told Wayne.

They revealed the first door was the Let’s Make a Deal Vault. Inside was $5,875.

Next up was the second door, and behind that was a water sports package, including paddle boards, wetsuits, and portable outdoor showers. Once they revealed that, Wayne announced that Tania had correctly picked the Big Deal.

“Mama steered you right. You got the Big Deal,” he told her as she celebrated.

Behind the third door were trips to Spain and Amsterdam worth over $21,000. Tania also introduced her sons, who got on stage with her to meet Wayne and celebrate with their mother.

Let’s Make a Deal Season 16 to feature unique themes for several episodes

Let’s Make a Deal officially returned for Season 16 on September 23, joining longtime game show The Price Is Right with fall debuts.

The popular game show features Wayne as host, Jonathan Mangum as the announcer, and Tiffany as a model. All three participate in funny segments throughout the show, bringing improvisational fun and humor.

Along with giving away the Big Deal, the show features Mega Money Mondays and Fabulous Car Fridays. Viewers will see special-themed Halloween and Mardi Gras episodes during this Let’s Make a Deal season. There is also an episode in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to the daytime show airing weekdays on CBS, viewers with Paramount+ subscriptions can watch episodes streaming on demand.