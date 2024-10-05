The Price Is Right host Drew Carey tells contestant ‘back to your seat’ as she panics over game

As the host of The Price Is Right, Drew Carey loves seeing people win big prizes when playing the various pricing games.

That’s happened multiple times, including a recent contestant who stunned Drew in the Showcase round.

He also loves having fun by joking with contestants and the audience while filming the show.

Before appearing on television, he worked as a stand-up comedian, so making others laugh is among his talents.

That can come in handy as Drew tries to calm the stress of contestants trying to win an unfamiliar game.

In one recent televised moment, he had one contestant who panicked during an on-stage exchange.

Drew told a contestant ‘back to your seat’ during game show

A recent installment of The Price Is Right featured a contestant who immediately seemed stressed out once she got on stage. Meeting Drew is always exciting; appearing in front of cameras and the studio audience can be nerve-wracking.

“Pocket Change is the name of the game we’re playing. Have you ever seen this game?” Drew asked the contestant.

“No, I don’t know the game, but I know the show,” she said, seeming nervous.

“Well, I’m sorry, back to your seat,” Drew told her.

“No, no, no, no!” she started to yell, panicking that she was getting kicked off the stage.

“I’m kidding. Just kidding,” Drew told her as he ushered her back toward him on stage.

The woman chuckled over the moment, seeming relieved she was still able to play for a brand-new car.

Drew explained the game to the woman, which involved choosing cards from the Pocket Change board. He said she’d accumulate amounts of change from the board ranging from zero to $2.

“Every time you’re wrong, Devin Goda has to raise the price over there, and he hates doing it,” Drew indicated as the audience booed.

“Hey, that’s all the producer’s fault. That’s not Devin,” Drew said as Devin chuckled next to the car.

He explained that the contestant needed extra change at the end of the game to “be able to buy the car” from them.

Did the contestant win a new car on TPIR?

In Pocket Change, the game board starts with the first digit of the car’s price. In this recent episode, it was a “2.” Four other numbers were on the board, and the contestant had to guess their order for the remaining digits of the car’s price.

She correctly identified a “4” and then a “7” in the price of the new car, which impressed Drew.

“Man, so far, you’re doing great,” he told the contestant.

However, she guessed incorrectly twice for the next number, raising the price of her car from 25 cents to 75 cents.

“You need 50 cents more to be able to buy the car,” Drew said since she already had a 25-cent card in hand.

It took her several tries before she finally got the correct digit order for the car’s price: $27,513.

“She needs a dollar. She has 25 cents and four cards,” Drew said before revealing what sort of change she got with the cards she’d pulled.

He showed that the first card had 50 cents, meaning she needed another 25 cents.

Drew peeked into the envelope, holding the next card, and played up the drama.

“Oh man,” he said, “You’re looking at one of the luckiest women in the building right now. She pulled the $2.00. Go get it!” he told her.

The contestant rushed over and jumped on Devin to hug him as she celebrated winning the car.

Fans reacted to the host, game, and ‘luckiest’ contestant on TPIR

In the YouTube video’s comment section, many The Price Is Right fans shared thoughts about what they saw in the game.

“This win can be compared to the time a lady on spelling bee spelled car 3 times after getting last mini prize exactly right to draw the three cards,” a commenter recalled.

Another called the Pocket Change win “amazing” and said, “nobody hardly gets a 2 dollar card on this game.”

A YouTube commenter said, “It’s a good thing Drew thinks he’s funny. so there’s at least one person laughing at his attempted jokes.”

Another mentioned that Pocket Change needs to change the game by removing the zeros from the board.

“Also why does the price increase 25 cents? Too high,” the commenter said.

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

“This was the luckiest playing of Pocket Change ever! She got the most amount of pocket change possible! There’s only one $2.00 card, only one 75c, and three 50c cards,” a commenter mentioned.

The game Pocket Change is relatively new to the show. It debuted in 2005, during Bob Barker’s era as host. Drew took over in 2007.

The game’s first time on the show had all five digits missing from the price on the board. The contestant was required to guess that first number. In addition, they got to choose five envelopes from the board with change to add to their 25 cents.