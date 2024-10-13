The Price Is Right model Amber Lancaster returns with surprising realization about her career

Amber Lancaster returned to work at The Price Is Right, where she helps to present prizes and pricing games with host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray.

She works among the show’s models with co-stars Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, Manuela Arbelaez, James O’Halloran, and Devin Goda.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amber was on a brief hiatus from filming the show, celebrating her birthday, and enjoying a gorgeous vacation with her boyfriend.

The 44-year-old is also a mother to a young son, who kept her busy at home during her break.

The Price Is Right has also returned with a new season, bringing back the fan-favorite game show with weekday episodes and occasional primetime specials.

Amber recently shared a series of Instagram posts about getting back to the job and a realization she had about her time there.

Amber Lancaster returns to The Price Is Right and has a career realization

Several days ago, Amber shared a video on her Instagram Story during a lunch break to discuss her return to The Price Is Right.

“It’s such a busy day. We’re filming two specials, and I’m so rusty,” she admitted regarding her on-stage presentation.

“And can we talk about the fact that I have been on the show for 16 years,” she said, looking shocked as she mentioned it.

Amber asked where the time had gone for her career at the game show to have flown by so quickly.

Additional IG Story slides included her showing her trailer at the lot where The Price Is Right films are and the beautiful flowers she received as a welcome-back gift.

Fans reacted to Amber’s return to TPIR

On Saturday, Amber shared a quick Instagram video clip wearing a gorgeous red dress.

She captioned her post, “Back in the office ✨ @therealpriceisright season 53.”

Fans flooded the comment section to marvel at her dress, ask where she got it, and express excitement about her return to the game show.

“Been catching up on shows after getting power back, great seeing you again,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual commented, “Exciting! I can’t wait to see all the fun and surprises this season!”

One commenter said, “So happy that my favorite model since she debuted in 2008 is back!!!!”

Amber’s other TV roles have included Soul Train and popular soap operas

Amber began as a model on the show in 2008, following previous roles, including a three-year stint as a dancer on Soul Train and an appearance on the soap Days of Our Lives.

Since her time as a model on The Price Is Right, she’s had additional TV roles, including small parts in Entourage, The Bold and the Beautiful, and CSI: Miami.

However, The Price Is Right has become her primary home on CBS. She didn’t reveal which specials she was filming for the game show.

There have previously been crossover episodes with other CBS shows or special themed episodes for holidays and other occasions, such as the Super Bowl.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the episodes Amber recently filmed will air and whether they’ll be daytime or nighttime episodes. As she readjusts to working again amid a 16-year career, fans are excited to see what’s coming!