The Price Is Right contestant wows Drew Carey and Rachel Reynolds with ‘insanely fast’ performance

Sometimes, contestants on The Price Is Right perform feats nobody’s witnessed before.

Many games involve correctly guessing the prices of various items, whether they are available at grocery stores or elsewhere.

A recent primetime episode of the game show featured a man who wowed the host, models, and fans.

A highlight video from The Price Is Right at Night featured Drew Carey, models Rachel Reynolds and James O’Halloran, and a contestant named Michael.

In what some fans believed might be a record time or one of the all-time best, he won one of the pricing games, the Clock Game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That was due to his “insanely fast” ability to guess prices as he raced against the clock.

A contestant’s Clock Game win on TPIR wowed Drew and Rachel

Drew informed Michael about how to play the Clock Game, which involved a clock moving down from 30 seconds to zero. Michael had to quickly guess the prices of various items, including action cameras and hiking boots with hiking poles.

“Now, if you can give us both prices within 30 seconds, you win a first-class flight to South America. A dream vacation,” Drew told him.

Drew told Michael as soon as he began talking to give a guess for the action cameras, the clock would start moving.

“Ok. Um, 550,” Michael said into the microphone.

“Yes!” Drew yelled out as the sound effect bell started to ding.

“Wow! Wow!” the host said, as the camera showed Rachel with her hands over her mouth, surprised at what she just saw.

The audience also applauded Michael for his impressively quick first guess.

With that, Michael still had the majority of time left on his clock to guess the price of two pairs of hiking boots with poles and a GPS device.

“Well, you got 29 seconds to give us this next one. Good luck,” Drew said wryly, chuckling over his joke.

Michael didn’t get this price immediately. He gave a guess of 750, but Drew told him to go higher. He guessed 850 and again had to go higher.

When he guessed 950, Drew told him lower, and he immediately said “940,” which was the correct price.

The clock stopped after just five seconds, and the bells rang, and music played to signal that Michael had won the trip to South America.

As he celebrated the win, Michael hugged Drew and rushed over to hug James. Drew called the win “amazing” after visibly counting the ticks on the clock to see Michael used only five.

The Price Is Right fans were also impressed

Fans of the longtime game show also marveled at Michael’s lightning-fast win on Clock Game. Some even considered it among the all-time best performances to win a game on The Price Is Right.

“I have been watching this show pretty much all my life and I think this is the FASTEST time on the Clock Game! Wow! That was awesome!” a commenter wrote.

“6 seconds,” another commenter posted, while one wrote, “I’d like him to come to the racetrack with me!”

“That’s got to be the top 3 fastest time,” a commenter noted.

Fans of The Price Is Right were amazed. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The Price Is Right returned to CBS with new episodes for the daytime and nighttime editions last month – the new season premiered on September 23.

The daytime version airs throughout the week, barring local network interruptions. It’s on its way to its 10,000th episode, set to air in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the primetime version is on less frequently but typically features prices with much higher values.

Viewers last saw The Price Is Right at Night on Monday, October 7, when an episode gave away expensive new cars, including a Mercedes Benz and Porsche Macan.