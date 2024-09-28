The Price Is Right gets interrupted as fans blast ‘nonsense’ local TV coverage

This past week, many game show fans celebrated the return of The Price Is Right with new episodes.

Multiple highlight moments occurred, the most significant being a contestant who stunned host Drew Carey during the Showcase round on the primetime version of the game show.

However, several daytime episodes were cut short or went entirely off the air during the week.

The interruptions appeared to impact only certain regions of the country and weren’t widespread.

Fans labeled one of the show’s interruptions “nonsense” television coverage of an event. Another interruption was one that viewers said they “can’t fault” local news coverage for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Viewers in specific areas expressed frustration and wondered how to catch up on their favorite game show.

TPIR fans frustrated over ‘nonsense’ interruption

A frustrated The Price Is Right fan shared a Reddit post about this week’s interruption. For many New York City viewers, it occurred due to coverage of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s indictment on alleged federal charges, including bribery and fraud.

The Reddit poster indicated the show was “preempted by crooked NY Mayor Adams nonsense” and said they don’t like it when the game show is interrupted at 11 a.m. for a news conference an hour away.

Other Reddit commenters replied to the original post, discussing the frustrations and ways to watch the show.

Pic credit: @Wine_O_Lover/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

Another commenter asked if only parts of the episode or the entire episode got interrupted.

“The whole episode was interrupted by crooked Mayor Adams and the news hacks blabbing on and on about nothing,” the original post author replied.

Pic credit: @Wine_O_Lover/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

That was one of several interruptions for The Price Is Right and other TV program viewers during the week. In addition, the daytime slots aired significant local news coverage of Hurricane Helene and its affected areas.

“We lost TPIR and the soaps due to hurricane coverage. I can’t fault them on that,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @Wine_O_Lover/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

Where to watch The Price Is Right episodes

The Price Is Right airs weekdays at 11/10c on CBS, but interruptions prevent viewers from seeing the live episode on local TV or elsewhere.

Frequently, streaming services that include local television channels could provide an option to watch the episodes as they air. However, that may not have happened this week, as local TV stations might have cut into those with recent news coverage and special reports.

For the recent New York news coverage, a Reddit commenter suggested that the show “gets broadcast on UHF (antenna) by WLNY aka TV55 during many pre-emptions.” They recommended that some viewers, “especially the Long Island area,” could potentially check their local channels via antenna to see one airing the episode.

Pic credit: @Wine_O_Lover/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

Paramount+ streaming platform offers on-demand episodes, generally by the next day. Many viewers can also see on-demand episodes on CBS.com.

As of this writing, the Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27, episodes of The Price Is Right are available on these platforms.