The Price Is Right contestant stuns host Drew Carey on primetime show: ‘What a night’

The Price Is Right returned with new episodes, and a contestant left host Drew Carey stunned during his participation in the show.

Drew hosts both the daytime and primetime versions of the longtime game show. George Gray is the announcer in both versions, along with models Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, and Manuela Arbelaez.

Sometimes, The Price Is Right at Night features more significant wins for contestants with higher-value prize packages.

The show’s Monday, September 23 episode didn’t disappoint, especially regarding the Showcase round.

The two contestants could win a home bar, DJ equipment, an infrared sauna, a massage chair, $5,000 in cash, and a new BMW 230i.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, only one contestant left the show with Showcase prizes after stunning Drew and viewers.

Drew Carey is surprised by contestant’s TPIR decisions

During The Price Is Right at Night episode, George revealed details of the first Showcase prize package featuring the infrared sauna, massage, chair, new Subaru Impreza, and $5,000.

Drew seemed surprised when he asked the contestant, Christopher, to bid or pass, and he decided to pass it to the other contestant.

“Passes it on,” Drew said, adding moments later, “I would’ve kept that one.”

The other contestant, Edward, bid that the prize package was worth $34,000.

George announced a portable basketball hoop for the second prize package as model James dunked on it. The prizes also included a home bar, DJ equipment, and the new BMW.

“Whoo! Come on, baby!” Christopher yelled after he saw the BMW.

“Wow,” Drew exclaimed after seeing the prizes.

After consulting with someone in the audience, Christopher bid $52,500 for the value of his prize package.

After a commercial break, Drew revealed who had won. Edward learned that he’d bid over $9,000 less than his prize package was worth.

Drew gasped after he opened the card to look at the value of Christopher’s prize package.

“Ok, get ready,” the host said before announcing the value was “$52,534.”

Drew Carey reacted to the actual value of a contestant’s Showcase on The Price Is Right at Night. Pic credit: CBS

That meant Christopher’s bid was close enough that he won both prize packages.

“Double Showcase winner. Double Showcase winner,” Drew said, telling Christopher, “Go get it.”

After shaking Drew’s hand, he excitedly rushed over to check out all the prizes he had won and even dunked on his new basketball hoop. He later made a snow angel as he lay on the stage floor near one of his new cars.

“What a night,” the host said before closing the primetime episode.

Viewers were also impressed by TPIR contestant’s big win

As one can imagine, viewers had much to say about Christopher’s Double Showcase win from the new primetime episode. Aside from tax implications and which care to keep, many commenters expressed excitement over his win.

“Drew’s reaction said it all!!” one individual commented.

“This was the first Double Showcase Winner in prime time since 2008,” another said.

Another commenter said, “It was absolutely awesome watching Him win double showcases.”

“Good for him! Wow! Very good bid!” an individual commented with a clapping hands emoji.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

One commenter mentioned seeing a rerun where “the guy was under by $1 and won both showcases.”

“Best show on earth, it just makes you feel good,” the individual commented.

As Monsters and Critics reported, contestant Patrice Masse from Alberta, Canada, appeared in a daytime episode several months ago and surprised everyone with a near-perfect and historic bid.

His bid of $39,500 was only a dollar less than the actual price of his prize package, resulting in a Double Showcase win that stunned Drew and viewers.