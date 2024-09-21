The Price Is Right’s Amber Lancaster thanks fans as she’s ‘ready to get back on stage’

As The Price Is Right season premiere approaches, model Amber Lancaster thanked fans for all their love.

Amber, a model on the game show for many seasons, also indicated she is “ready to get back on stage” amid the show’s hiatus.

She’s appeared on other TV shows, including a stint as a dancer on Soul Train from 2003 to 2006 and a guest appearance on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In 2008, she joined the CBS game show, which features models Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, Manuela Arbelaez, James O’Halloran, and Devin Goda.

Viewers last saw new episodes of The Price Is Right in July and are anxious to see host Drew Carey guiding contestants through various games.

Meanwhile, Amber celebrated a special occasion that the game show and her co-stars recognized.

On Instagram, The Price Is Right remains active, sharing highlights of previous Drew moments with castmates.

On Friday, September 21, they uploaded a photo of model Amber as she presented a shiny new car on the game show’s stage. It was a special occasion for Amber, who officially turned 44.

“Happy birthday to @amberlancaster! We hope you have a great one! 🥳,” TPIR wrote in the IG post’s caption.

Several hundred fans and her co-star Rachel reacted and wished Amber well.

“Happy Birthday to the girl who ages backwards!!!” Rachel wrote.

“Thanks guys ❤️ can’t wait to get back on stage!!” Amber said in a comment.

Amber enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend

On her Instagram Story, Amber also posted videos and photos from before, during, and after her birthday celebration.

In a video, she appeared at home or in a hotel room after enjoying a night out and reacted to all the birthday love she received from fans online.

“In other news, thank you so much for all the birthday wishes,” she said, adding, “Last night was so cute. I’ve been to Flora Farms four times. I love it.”

The couple enjoyed a dinner date at Flora Farms, an organic restaurant with multiple locations in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The restaurant offers a “field-to-kitchen” or farm-to-table experience using “farm-fresh ingredients.”

The Price Is Right star indicated that the car ride from the hotel was bumpy due to all the rural up-and-down roads. However, she was thankful to have motion sickness patches that she’d ordered online.

“Is it worth the hour-long drive there and back?” she asked about another destination she and her beau had planned to visit.

Additional photos in the carousel post above show Amber seated at Flora Farms, displaying a birthday sign the restaurant gave her, and enjoying a salad and drink.

Another image features Amber posing alongside her boyfriend before heading out for their dinner. The Price Is Right star wore a gorgeous pink Vici Dolls dress featuring floral prints and other colorful patterns, which she indicated was “from circa 2017.”

She began officially collaborating with Vici in November 2021 and appears as a model on their website for the VICI x Amber Lancaster collection.

When will new The Price Is Right episodes air?

Like Amber, who is anticipating returning to the stage, fans anxiously await the return of some new episodes of The Price Is Right.

The game show has been on a summer break, airing reruns rather than new episodes on CBS. As of this writing, the Paramount+ streaming platform also lacks new episodes.

Thankfully, the show’s summer break will officially end on Monday, September 23, when CBS airs The Price Is Right Season 53 premiere. New episodes will air on weekdays throughout the season.

Depending on their subscription package, viewers with Paramount+ can also watch episodes of the show on the streaming platform, live or on-demand.

The Price Is Right returns Monday, September 23 at 11/10c on CBS.