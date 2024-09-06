The Price Is Right fans call out show’s claim contestant played ‘one of the hardest games’

Fans of The Price Is Right have mixed opinions regarding the most challenging games on the show.

As the popular game show’s season premiere approaches, a recent highlight clip arrived on social media.

In the Instagram clip, a contestant plays the Grand Game for significant money.

Announcer George Gray says she can win “up to $10,000 in cash” on the game.

In addition, a text overlay on-screen asks, “Can she beat one of the hardest Price Is Right games?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, some fans don’t necessarily believe the game is all that difficult to win.

TPIR contestant ignored audience chants to win big money on the Grand Game

Host Drew Carey explained that the game included six items from a grocery store, four of which were under $10. He said that for each item she correctly guessed to be under $10, they’d add a zero to her total, with four making it $10,000.

The contestant started by selecting Tang drink mix and sardines, which were under $10, quickly bringing her prize money to $100.

She chose a remover spray, which was $8.99, pushing her winnings to $1,000.

“You can stop right now,” Drew told her, “Because if you miss the next one you lose everything.”

However, the contestant chose to keep playing for that grand prize of $10,000.

Audience members began screaming what they thought she should choose next, with chants arriving from the crowd that it was the protein bars.

However, she went with Olay Age Defying Cleanser. Drew flipped the card down to reveal its price of $7.59.

“$10,000,” Drew announced, as audience members cheered and the contestant jumped around excitedly.

The Price Is Right fans disagree on ‘hardest game’

Fans in the comment section seemed skeptical about how difficult the Grand Game is for contestants to win.

“That’s not a hard game! Let’s talk about the probability of winning temptation. Or the probability of winning more than $11,500 on plinko,” a commenter wrote.

“Since when did Grand Game become one of the hardest games on the Price is Right,” another asked, adding, “I think it’s a great game, pretty easy if you don’t overthink it!”

However, another commenter mentioned it can be, “Hard to guess cause prices are different nationwide.”

“The Game is Easy To me,” another individual commented.

Fans of The Price Is Right weigh in. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

While Grand Game may not be considered one of the hardest games by fans, other games are. A Reddit forum post called To the Penny “virtually impossible” and “one of their dumber contests.”

A video on YouTube (below) shows that a contestant won $25,000 on the game while Drew was hosting. However, the grand prize was $100,000, which seemed challenging.

A commenter mentioned that games needed “some degree of difficulty” or that The Price Is Right “wouldn’t be fun.” The commenter also said it “just takes knowledge of prices,” and the show’s games “aren’t impossible to win.”

“Meh the game is way too difficult and relies more on luck than knowing prices,” a commenter wrote.

“I really like this game but yes its difficult af,” another individual commented.

Fans weigh in on The Price Is Right games. Pic credit: @Trellaine201/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

Most games require the ability to know prices, but there are instances where some skill or luck comes into play.

Examples might include Plinko, where players drop chips from the top of the game board hoping to hit big money spots at the bottom, or Hole in One, which requires a contestant to sink a winning putt.

Viewers hope to see more exciting moments when the show returns with new episodes this month.

The Price Is Right Season 53 premiere arrives on September 23.