When does The Price Is Right return? Season 53 premiere date revealed

With The Price Is Right on a summer break, fans anxiously await new episodes of their favorite game show.

Viewers have enjoyed the popular show for 52 seasons, and now Season 53 is coming.

Currently, only reruns of the Drew Carey-hosted show appear on television and through the Paramount+ library.

In recent weeks, social media buzzed about clips featuring Carey and various pricing games they either loathed or loved.

That included Rat Race, which some fans called “creepy” because it involved fake, colorful rats.

It’s believed that later this month, two versions of The Price Is Right are on the way for fans to enjoy.

Paramount+ reveals The Price Is Right Season 53 premiere date

According to a Paramount Plus report about what’s coming to streaming this month, The Price Is Right Season 53 premieres on Monday, September 23.

In addition, the listing indicates that another popular game show, Let’s Make a Deal, will have its Season 16 premiere on that same date.

Interestingly, a previous online listing revealed that The Price Is Right at Night is also returning this month. As Monsters and Critics reported, the primetime version of the show premieres on September 23.

It’s unclear if both versions of the popular game show will premiere on that same date, as Paramount+ only lists Season 53 and doesn’t mention The Price Is Right at Night.

Fans are ready for new episodes to arrive

The Price Is Right cast includes Drew as host, with George Gray as the game show’s announcer. Models include Alexis Gaube, Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbelaez, Devin Goda, and James William O’Halloran.

In a recent Instagram video post, fans reacted to the pricing game they shared and also expressed interest in seeing some new episodes air.

In the clip, a contestant tries to win a new car with just four guesses to pick the correct numbers to reveal a car’s front and back images.

He correctly chose 25 as his first number as it revealed the front part of the car behind the 25 card.

At one point, he chose 52, with Drew asking, “Car 52, where are you?”

Someone mentioned that Drew was “really aging himself” with his joke about Car 52, which only he laughed about.

That pick was wrong, but the contestant’s following selection, 83, was the back of the car. He quickly raced over to high-five James and checked out his new ride.

Another fan commented on the clip, “Looking forward to the new season,” while another asked, “When are new episodes airing?”

“When is the new show going to be released?” another commenter asked.

Recently, The Price Is Right at Night received a Primetime Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Game Show category and will compete with other popular shows, including Jeopardy!, Password, Wheel of Fortune, and Celebrity Family Feud.

However, Drew was left off the nominees in the Oustanding Host for a Game Show category. Nonetheless, he’s expressed his plan to continue hosting as long as possible, so his Emmy nomination could come later.

The Price Is Right Season 53 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 11/10c on CBS.