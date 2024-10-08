The Price Is Right host Drew Carey says contestant ‘knows what’s up’ as he gets help to win game

While some game shows frown upon the audience helping contestants, The Price Is Right typically has no issues with audience assistance and often encourages it.

It previously caused controversy for the popular CBS show due to one contestant.

A 2017 documentary, Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much, spotlighted Ted Slauson, a frequent audience member who famously memorized prices throughout his appearances and viewings of the game show.

He ultimately helped one man achieve a perfect showcase bid to win in 2008, leading to the controversy.

A more recent contestant caught host Drew Carey’s attention as he observed him getting help from the audience.

Drew even called out the audience assistance, saying the contestant “knows what’s up” when playing the pricing game, but all seemed in good fun.

TPIR contestant plays Make Your Move with some special help from the audience

In Make Your Move, contestants usually have three prizes they’re trying to win. The gameboard features a row of numbers at the top, and a contestant has to line up sliders for each prize beneath the correct numbers for its price.

In the recent installment of The Price Is Right, a contestant, Christopher, was playing to win a frother, digital cameras, and scooters. Drew explained that the frother’s price had two numbers, and the cameras’ price was three. The scooters were the most expensive, so the price had four numbers.

“None of the numbers overlap. There’s no numbers left over,’ Drew said, adding, “You figure out where the numbers go…all three are yours.”

As Christopher began playing, he looked to the audience for help. A woman named Stephanie gave him a thumbs up after he put the frother slider under 38.

Christopher continued looking to the audience for help with the other two prizes. Stephanie directed him to slide the slider for the cameras’ price beneath the last three numbers, 860, on the game board and then applauded him after he did.

He left the slider for the scooters under the first four numbers on the game board to guess a price of $6,648.

Christopher told Drew the sliders were all where he wanted them, and the host called him out.

“You watching your wife the whole time?” he asked, and Christopher said he was.

“Good man,” Drew told him, adding, “This guy knows what’s up. Listens to his wife the whole time.”

“That looks legit to me,” Drew said before asking for the reveal.

It was legit, as Stephanie perfectly helped her husband match the item prices on the game board. Christopher rushed over to celebrate the win, bear-hugging model Devin Goda and lifting him into the air.

Fans reacted to the wife helping her husband win

Like Drew, The Price Is Right fans praised Christopher for following his wife’s guidance during the pricing game to win. Several comments on the recent highlight post on Instagram mentioned it.

“SMART man… HAPPY wife HAPPY life….,” one commenter said.

Other commenters mentioned the “Wife is Right!” and “Made that look easy.”

However, one commenter joked that the man’s wife “doesn’t want him hugging [model Alexa Gaube] either!!! Lol”

It’s not the first time Drew and viewers have seen friends, family, or significant others help their spouses win on the show, and it likely won’t be the last.

Among the highlight moments last season was one contestant joking he was “scared for his life” due to the pressure of his wife in the audience as he tried to win a valuable prize.