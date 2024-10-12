Days of our Lives spoilers: Fiona attacks Sarah, Mark tries to kill Chad, and Steve in danger

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that two storylines reach epic conclusions on the hit Peacock soap with deadly outcomes.

For weeks, the show has focused on the fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) and Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident.

The latest preview video for Days teases that those two storylines take drastic turns as the truth emerges in both situations.

November sweeps are just two weeks away, so the fallout from these two storylines will likely last all month.

Sarah, Chad (Billy Flynn), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are all in grave danger.

In the footage, Mark (Jonah Robinson) spies on Steve as he tells someone that Abigail is an imposter. Later, Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) voice can be heard saying, “He’s not answering his phone,” after Steve sends her a text exposing Abigail.

Oh yes, Mark does something to Steve, and he’s not the only person the doctor endangers either.

Chad and Abigail’s wedding chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail wastes no time getting Chad to the altar after he agrees to marry her. In the footage, we see JJ (Casey Moss) show up in Paris to reunite with his sister and officiate the wedding.

With Holly (Ashley Puzemis) as their witness, JJ marries Chad and Abigail. Their happiness is very short-lived, however, when Mark arrives determined to kill Chad, per Clyde’s (James Read) orders.

Mark points a gun directly at Chad, only to have Abigail step in front of him. Shots ring out, but Days fans will have to tune in to find out who gets shot, and that likely won’t be until the end of the week.

Sarah outs Fiona and pays the price

This week, Sarah realized Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) was the hit-and-run driver. In another voice-over, Eric (Greg Vaughan) can be heard telling Brady (Eric Martsolf) what Fiona did as flashbacks of the accident pop up on-screen.

A flip of scenes shows Xander (Paul Telfer) with tears streaming down his face as Fiona claims she’s not a monster. Fiona’s words hit right before she fights with Sarah, declaring her daughter-in-law is about to have another “terrible accident.”

The preview video leaves Days fans with plenty of questions that will only be answered when we tune in.

Although the footage teases these two storylines to reach an end, we all know that they will also kick off a new chain of events, shaking up Salem for the rest of the year.

Make sure to tune in daily to see who gets hurt, who gets away, and what other truth bombs are dropped on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.