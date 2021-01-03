The Office has left Netflix and here is where you can see it next

Netflix subscribers were hit with a sobering realization when 2021 hit and they realized The Office had left the streaming platform.

After playing as one of the top comedy shows on Netflix for a very long time, it was time for Dwight, Jim and Pam to head to their new home on the Peacock Network.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why did The Office leave Netflix?

The reason The Office left Netflix is simple. The original network that aired the hit comedy was NBC and that network has its own streaming service now.

With so many networks starting their own streaming services, it won’t be long until a lot of beloved TV shows have moved off of Netflix.

CBS has CBS All-Access, which is why the most recent season of NCIS did not hit Netflix. Soon, that popular show will leave the streaming service completely for its network’s offering.

Similarly, Netflix subscribers have seen Marvel and Disney movies slowly leaving the service as Disney+ will eventually be the exclusive streaming home for everything Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar.

It is the same with The Office and it has left Netflix because it’s home has always been with NBC.

How to watch The Office in 2021

There is some good news for people, especially in a rough economy where many have to choose what they will spend their money on.

People can’t all afford Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All-Access, Disney+, HBO Max, and even more as they continue to pop up online.

Cord-cutting was supposed to be about saving money, but with all the exclusive options, people have to choose their entertainment or pay even more than they were with cable.

While it is not all free, Peacock has a free tier and at the moment, there are 28 episodes of The Office available to watch for free on that tier. There is also a paid tier that includes every season of the show.

The good news is that the paid tier (with ads) is only $4.99 a month. For a tier with no ads, it costs $9.95.

It also might be worth it for people who love NBC and its television offerings.

The paid tier includes every season fo Saturday Night Live, as well as Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all the Chicago-One shows (Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med), 30 Rock, House, Below Deck, Charmed, Yellowstone, Little House on the Prairie, Downton Abbey, Saved By the Bell, and all the Law & Order shows.

What is special about The Office on Peacock?

There is also a very special treat that Peacock has for fans of The Office.

There is a new cold open that was never seen on NBC or Netflix for the series.

This features a five-minute scene from the season finale where Jim, Pam, a trained black cat, and security guard Hank all hatch an elaborate plan to make Dwight think he is living in The Matrix.

Check it out below:

🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨 Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice! Watch #TheOfficeonPeacock for more exclusive content: https://t.co/83j9pd3Wke pic.twitter.com/NgE1GYsJzm — Dunder Mifflin Peacock (@peacockTV) January 1, 2021

You can stream The Office in its entirety on Peacock.