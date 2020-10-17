Law & Order: SVU Season 22 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Law & Order: SVU was a spinoff from the beloved and very successful Law & Order parent series. However, it ended up as the top show for the franchise.

While the original Law & Order is gone, Law & Order: SVU just became the longest-running live-action television show in the United States for network television after its 21st season on the air.

The good news is more seasons are coming for the SVU team, and the next season is coming very soon.

Here is everything we know so far about Law & Order: SVU Season 22.

Here is everything we know so far about Law & Order: SVU Season 22.

Is there going to be a Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU?

Law & Order: SVU isn’t going anywhere soon. The police procedural series has been around for over two decades and has at least three more seasons left.

In February, NBC released a press statement that revealed they renewed the series for three more seasons.

Law & Order: SVU passed Gunsmoke as the longest-running live-action series in primetime history in the United States in its 21st season. The series will now get three more seasons, at least, going through Season 24 in the 2022-23 television season.

Despite having 21 seasons of stories under its belt (474 episodes so far), fans are still tuning in. In the 2018-19 season, the show was television’s most-watched series with more than 150 billion minutes viewed across NBC, USA, and Ion.

In the 2019-20 season, it remained number one in its Thursday timeslot for total viewers.

Dick Wolf has become one of the most sought-after television creators in history, as he picked up massive renewals for Law & Order: SVU, a new show in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and three-season renewals for Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med.

Wolf has been part of CBS for 36 years now.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said in the statement. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Release date latest: When does Law & Order: SVU Season 22 come out?

Deadline reports that NBC has revealed the Law & Order: SVU release date, and it will lead into the franchise’s newest show.

Law & Order: SVU premieres on Nov. 12, 2020, at 9/8c, on NBC.

This will be the NBC Thursday night lineup, which includes a pair of popular sitcoms kicking the night off. Superstore airs at 8/7c, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows at 8:30/7:30c.

After that, Law & Order: SVU airs its 22nd season, and the at 10/9c, the newest Law & Order franchise debuts with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The latter will be of great interest to Law & Order: SVU fans as it stars former SVU star Christopher Meloni reprising his role as Elliot Stabler.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 cast updates

Mariska Hargitay continues to lead the cast as Captain Olivia Benson. She has been on the series since it started and is now beginning her 22nd season as the show’s main star.

Kelli Giddish returns as Detective Amanda Rollins. She joined the series in Season 13, two years after Christopher Meloni left the role as Elliot Stabler.

Ice T is the second-longest reigning cast member as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. He has been on the show since Season 2 and is entering his 21st season in the series.

The newest series regular is Jamie Gray Hyder is Officer Kat Azar Tamin, who was promoted last season.

Also returning is Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick Carisi, Jr., and Demore Barnes as Deputy Chief Christian Garland.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 spoilers

Law & Order: SVU didn’t end its 21st season as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down.

Several plot threads were left hanging when the season ended.

Showrunner Warren Leight said that the unproduced final four episodes would have featured more of Olivia’s personal life. With all the tragedy she encountered over the years, it would be nice to see her finally getting to a happy place.

Fin has the lawsuit against him because he shot and killed Leon, a man holding his own son hostage with a knife. This was not concluded, and Fin will have to face the upcoming trial for the wrongful death charges.

Sit Toby Moore was arrested, and his trial was supposed to be in the final episode of the season where his victims could confront him. There is no word on if they will show the trial in Season 22.

Stabler is also returning in Season 22, but that won’t happen until the night that his new show Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres. Where has he been, and what might have changed over the last decade for him?

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 premieres on NBC on Nov. 12, 2020, at 9/8c.