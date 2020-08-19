Charmed Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Viewers have enjoyed two seasons of Charmed, a reboot of the WB series that now airs on The CW. The newer series debuted in 2018 and followed Maggie, Mel, and Macy, who are three sisters that are witches, each with unique powers.

The sisters team up to unleash the Power of Three together to defeat various enemies, including demons. In the second season, viewers see the sisters taking over for the Elders and facing a new set of enemies.

With that in mind, Season 2 ended with a few storylines that could carry into the third season. Here’s what we know about Charmed Season 3 coming to The CW.

This article provides everything that is known about Charmed Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of Charmed?

There’s good news for fans of the show as Charmed will return for a third season.

The announcement came back in January that CW renewed the series along with other popular shows, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Riverdale.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said, per Den of Geek.

When will the Charmed Season 3 release date be?

Season 1 premiered initially on October 14, 2018. Season 2 arrived on October 11, 2019, and wrapped up in May 2020 after just 19 episodes.

When the show was renewed earlier this year, it was believed Charmed would return for the fall. However, that seems to have shifted a bit.

The coronavirus pandemic caused many TV productions to shut down and postpone their plans to film until things were safe for cast and crew. The CW revealed they would launch many of their programs early next year.

Based on a new schedule they released (per Deadline), they’ll roll out new seasons in January 2021. They also indicated that Charmed would be on a different night, as it will air Sundays in the 9-10 p.m. ET.

Charmed Season 3 cast updates

The main cast should all be back again. The three witch sisters are Melonie Diaz as middle half-sister Mel Verra, Madeleine Mantock as eldest sister Macy Vaughn, and Sarah Jeffery as youngest sister Maggie Vera.

Rupert Evans has the role of Harry Greenwood, who is the sisters’ guardian angel, also known as a Whitelighter.

Other characters who were part of Season 2 included law student and boxer Jordan Chase (Jordan Donica) and the demon-witch Abigael Jameson-Caine (Poppy Drayton).

Nick Hargrove also appeared as Parker Caine, who was a recurring character in Season 2 and was Maggie’s boyfriend. He was also revealed as half-demon, but his sister was able to strip him of the demon side, making him mortal.

Melinda McGraw appeared in the role of Vivienne Laurent, Julian’s aunt, while Kate Burton played Celeste. Both were featured in only a few episodes, though.

Stay tuned as there could be cast announcements on the way, and we might see characters return from the first season who weren’t featured in the second.

Charmed Season 3 spoilers

They had to wrap things up sooner than initially planned for Season 2, so that meant Episode 19 served as the finale. Still, it worked out to provide some stories moving forward.

The finale has the sisters in a race to save SafeSpace Seattle from The Faction. Julian Shea and his Aunt Vivienne have started to drill into SafeSpace to get to the black amber so they can discover magic and use it for scientific purposes.

To stop them, the Elder Celeste and Harry have to head to Castle Breithe to find a skeleton key to release the DarkLighter Jimmy out of his jar so he can help them.

Meanwhile, the sisters have to find a fourth witch with a magical marble (portal) to help them get back into SafeSpace.

As the sisters attend a secret event where witches congregate, Mel is surprised to find Ruby there, learning she’s actually a witch too. After Mel asks Ruby for her help, Ruby gives her the marble and wishes her good luck.

They throw the marble to create a portal. Two sisters get into the portal before it closes, leaving Mel behind. She discovers that her two sisters are trapped inside the marble now.

Mel finds Ruby, who helps her rescue her sisters. They are all able to get into SafeSpace along with Celeste and Harry, then perform a ritual to release the Darklighter, Jimmy.

He attempts to escape SafeSpace after Harry steps out of the ritual circle to save Macy, but Harry manages to stop and capture the Darklighter.

A significant part of Season 2 involved Harry and Macy having romantic interest, which is forbidden by the elders. In a moment of emotion, Harry nearly allowed the Darklighter to get away because his feelings for Macy got the best of him.

Later, Harry asked Maggie to use her new powers of persuasion to change his feelings about Macy, but that is never shown happening.

Mel and Ruby also continue their relationship, with Ruby telling her she’s not interested in being a witch.

At the end of the finale, Julian promises his aunt he’ll get Macy so they can move things forward for mankind and for his sister Rosemary who still is in a coma.

Those themes and more are likely to become featured in Season 3 of the fantasy adventure series.

Charmed is currently on hiatus on The CW with Season 3 expected in early 2021.