The Irregulars Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Irregulars is a spinoff of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries. Pic credit: Netflix

The Irregulars hit Netflix as a new spinoff series based on the classic novels about detective Sherlock Holmes.

The new series has Dr. Watson hire some kids who live on the streets of London to help him solve some supernatural crimes. While he tells them he has been watching them and knows they can help, he actually had ulterior motives.

With a great young cast and good critical reviews, fans have been wondering if The Irregulars will get a second season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about The Irregulars Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about The Irregulars Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Irregulars?

The good news is that Netflix renewed The Irregulars for a second season before the first even hit the streaming service.

The renewal came two weeks before the release of the first season, according to What’s On Netflix.

Tom Bidwell is attached to Season 2 as the writer and producer with Greg Brenman, Jude Liknaitzky, Michael Ray, and Rebecca Hodgson returning to produce.

Netflix usually waits for viewer numbers, with the seven-day totals and 30-day totals usually an indicator of whether a show is renewed or not.

However, The Irregulars joins shows like Warrior Nun, Bridgerton, and Virgin River as getting automatic renewals before the season even hits.

Release date latest: When does The Irregulars Season 2 come out?

There is no word yet on when the second season of The Irregulars will hit Netflix.

Since the first season just hit on March 26, the second season won’t likely arrive until 2022, although the show could arrive early next year since the vaccine rollouts have lifted a lot of the filming restrictions.

Production will take place in Liverpool.

We will update this article with information about an official release date and filming news as it arrives.

The Irregulars Season 2 cast updates

Most of the young cast members will likely be back for The Irregulars Season 2.

This would include Theddea Graham (Bea), Darci Shaw (Jessie), McKell David (Spike), and Jojo Macari (Billy) as the Baker Street Irregulars.

It is unknown if Harrison Osterfield will return to the role of Prince Leopold, as he left at the end of the first season. However, as such an important part, if the kids need help again, he could very well return.

Royce Pierreson should also return as Dr. John Watson, the man who brought the kids in to help him in Season 1.

However, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) is likely gone completely, as he walked off into the abyss in Season 1. However, since this is a Sherlock Holmes spinoff series, he could possibly return.

The Irregulars Season 2 spoilers

The first season of The Irregulars saw the Baker Street Irregulars pop into action. This group of kids first appeared in A Study in Scarlet, a Sherlock Holmes story published in 1897. They also appeared here and there throughout the Holmes stories.

The good news is that fans won’t have to wait anxiously to see what happens in The Irregulars. The first season had a proper ending, and the second will almost surely start a new adventure for the Baker Street Irregulars.

The first season made two of the Irregulars the main focus, as Bea and Jessie teamed up with their friends and allies to stop the Rip, which opened a portal between worlds.

The Linen Man found his way into our world and it was up to these kids to stop them, thanks to Dr. John Watson knowing that Jessie had powers.

This was due to the fact that their mother was Alice, and she had powers and a connection to Sherlock Holmes in the past. The Linen Man persuaded Holmes to open the Rip and he would take him to Alice, who had crossed over years before.

The Linen Man planned to use the Rip to develop powers to rule over all humans through fear and nightmares.

It was Jessie, using her powers, to stop the Linen Man, forcing him to remember everyone he ever hurt in his life and breaking him. As he fell to his death in the end, he told Jessie her mother Alice opened the Rip.

This forced Jessie to battle her mother Alice, who had gone mad after 15 years on the other side. She wanted to bring her family into the other side and destroy Earth in the process. Jessie and Bea stood up to their mother and finally bid her goodbye again and closed the Rip.

However, the end also had a twist. Sherlock Holmes leaped into the Rip and went to the other side to join Alice and repent for originally opening the Rip 15 years ago.

With Sherlock Holmes gone, one wonders if John Watson will try to get him back in Season 2 or if The Irregulars will just move on with a fresh new supernatural tale for the Baker Street Irregulars.

Netflix has yet to announce when The Irregulars Season 2 will premiere.