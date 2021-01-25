Virgin River Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Virgin River is a romantic drama that premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has now completed two seasons on the streaming service.

The second season hit in November 2020, and it ended with a major cliffhanger, making fans nervous about whether or not a third season was coming.

There is some good news for fans of the Netflix adaptation of the Robyn Carr novels.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Virgin River Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Virgin River Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Virgin River?

The good news is that Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a third season.

It is a good thing, too. Virgin River Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, so if Netflix passed on a Season 3, there would be a lot of angry viewers.

Read More Why Mindhunter Season 3 won’t happen anytime soon

The renewal came in December 2020, so the question remains when the filming will start and finish, to determine the release date.

Here is the announcement from the cast, delivered to fans on Twitter.

#VirginRiver fans — good news: the show was just picked up for a third season! pic.twitter.com/ingnnE8fP4 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 18, 2020

Release date latest: When does Virgin River Season 3 come out?

As mentioned, there is no word yet on an official release date.

However, with the filming of movies and TV shows moving steadily again, there is a good chance that the third season of Virgin River should hit around the holidays this year.

Season 1 of Virgin River hit Netflix on December 6, 2019. Virgin River Season 2 hit on November 27, 2020.

With that in mind and so much time after the renewal to discuss the future, there is no reason that Virgin River Season 3 won’t hit in December 2021.

We will update this article when the official news comes about the exact release date of the third season of Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 3 cast updates

Alexandra Breckenridge will return to star in Season 3 as Mel Monroe. Whether or not Martin Henderson will return as Jack Sheridan will depend on if he survives getting shot in the cliffhanger ending of Season 2.

We expect he will survive and be back.

Colin Lawrence should also return as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton.

Also returning should be Tim Matheson (Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), and Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky).

For some new faces, Grey’s Anatomy actor Zibby Allen and Saving Hope’s Stacey Farber will be joining the cast.

Virgin River Season 3 spoilers

The Season 2 finale for Virgin River ended with a massive cliffhanger ending.

Mel went to the bar and found her love interest lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound. No one knows who shot Jack, or even if he will walk away from the incident in one piece.

Fans of Robyn Carr’s books, on which the series is based, know the direction the show is headed, as they have followed the books so far, although there are a few changes along the way to adapt the storyline for television.

Showrunner Sue Tenney told TVLine the third season would include “a larger time jump than we had between seasons one and two.”

She also indicated the mystery of who shot Jack would span “over several seasons,” – so it is clear that Tenney expects a long lifespan for Virgin River on Netflix.

In an interview with TVLine, Martin Henderson offered up his theory about who shot his character.

“Who on Earth would have done that?” Henderson said. “I always joke that it’s most likely Charmaine. It does pop into your mind!”

Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine, agreed and said it was “possible.”

Remember, Jack left Charmaine, and she is now pregnant with twins. That entire storyline still has plenty of room to play out in future seasons.

“Charmaine really wanted Jack to be her person, but his heart belongs to Mel. It’s been a tough go for Charmaine, but I can see why people just want her out of the way, because of the chemistry between Jack and Mel,” Hammersley said. “I just hope that Charmaine ends up happy.”

There also promises to be new stories for a surprising new couple on Virgin River.

Connie’s niece Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) took a surprising liking to Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey).

“Sarah was a real find, and the characters are great together — polar opposites,” Tenney also told TVLine. “As we dive into Lizzie’s past and past relationships, it becomes very clear why someone like Ricky would be so attractive to her.

“And they both share a secret in Season 2 that isn’t surprising from one of them and is super surprising from the other.”

Netflix has yet to announce when Virgin River Season 3 will premiere.