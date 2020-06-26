Virgin River Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Virgin River Season 2 is coming to Netflix after the first season ended with a major cliffhanger.

Netflix officially announced the renewal of the romantic drama series for a 10-episode second season only two weeks after Season 1 dropped on the streaming platform in December.

Although Netflix confirmed that Virgin River Season 2 would premiere in 2020, no specific date was announced.

Fans have since been excitedly waiting for the release date for the upcoming season and can’t wait to find out what is next for Mel.

To whet your appetite ahead of the show’s return to Netflix, here is everything we know about Virgin River Season 2.

Release date latest: When is Virgin River Season 2 likely to come out?

Fans are still looking out for news of the exact release date for the upcoming season.

Production on Virgin River Season 2 started in September 2019 and ended in December. This means the second season was expected to arrive even before Netflix announced its renewal.

That was also long before the coronavirus pandemic started in early 2020. So, production on the series was not affected by Netflix’s decision to halt new film and scripted TV series production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shut down led to the halting of production on several Netflix TV series, including The Witcher Season 2, Stranger Things Season 4, and Grace and Frankie Season 7.

Fans have been waiting for confirmation of the release date of Virgin River Season 2 since production ended. With the series second season already wrapped, the only thing keeping it from airing is Netflix’s decision on when the best time would be for it to return.

With coronavirus restrictions gradually eased, fans hope that Virgin River Season 2 will drop on Netflix soon.

Virgin River Season 2 cast updates

Most members of the main cast of Virgin River Season 1 are expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

Alexandra Breckenridge will return as Melinda Monroe, a midwife who moved to a small town in California in search of a fresh start after her husband died in tragic circumstances.

Before her role as the lead character in Virgin River, Breckenridge was known to TV fans as Rick Grimes’ temporary love interest in Alexandria in the AMC zombie series The Walking Dead.

She also appeared as Moira O’Hara in American Horror Story: Murder House and later as Kaylee in the third season of the anthology, titled Coven.

Breckenridge’s other major TV series roles include Willa McPherson in Dirt and Sophie in This Is Us.

Season 1 main cast members expected to return for Season 2 include Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, and Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea.

A Season 1 recurring cast member set to return as a series regular in Season 2, according to Deadline, is Benjamin Hollingsworth as Jack’s former Marine comrade, Dan Brady.

Hollingsworth’s previous credits include playing Dr. Mario Savetti on CBS’s Code Black, Devon in Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Agent Troy on The CW sci-fi series, The Tomorrow People.

He appeared as the enforcer Dexter in the thriller film Cold Pursuit and Brad Hart in the horror film Rabid. He is also set to appear as Jake Brandini in the Hallmark Channel movie Love Under the Olive Tree.

Another Season 1 recurring cast member expected to return in Season 2 as a series regular is Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky. New faces include Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie.

What is Virgin River about?

Virgin River is based on the best-selling Harlequinn books series by Robyn Carr. The series was adapted for TV by Sue Tenney.

It follows Melinda Monroe, a midwife who takes a new job in Virgin River — a remote town in California — hoping to escape painful memories and make a fresh start.

But things did not turn out as she expected. She soon confronts the reality that she must heal before she can move forward.

The series is executive produced by Robyn Carr and Sue Tenney, alongside Christopher E. Perry, Roma Roth, and Jocelyn Freid.

What to expect of Season 2

Virgin River Season 2 will likely pick up where Season 1 left off. Fans last saw Mel packing to leave Virgin River and end her relationship with Jack Sheridan.

Their relationship hit the rocks after Hope revealed to Mel that Charmaine was pregnant with Jack’s baby. Despite Jack declaring his love, the situation is very complicated for Mel.

In contrast to the uncertain ending for Mel and Jack, Hope and Doc were able to reconcile and give their marriage a second chance.

Fans can also hope to learn more about what happened to Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig). She went missing after her abusive ex appeared in Virgin River.

John’ Preacher’ Middleton found blood on the floor when he went to Paige’s house.