Survivor 48: David Kinne says Joe Hunter ‘betrayed’ him, was a ‘bully’ in Fiji

Survivor 48 castaway David Kinne has more to say about Joe Hunter.

David was eliminated during Episode 9 of the season, and since then, he has been doing interviews about his experiences.

David tried to expose Kyle Fraser and Kamilla Karthigesu in Fiji, but couldn’t convince people how closely they were working together.

We haven’t seen the last of David, as he is now part of the Survivor 48 jury.

Who will David vote for on the Survivor 48 season finale? That’s a good question.

For now, he is sharing his thoughts about what happened in Fiji.

David says he was ‘betrayed’ by ‘bully’ Joe

David maintains that the Survivor 48 footage left out many of his scenes with Joe.

He stated that Joe agreed to go after Kamilla. But he claims Joe later went back on his word, and Chrissy Sarnowsky got voted out.

In a new interview, David doubled down on feeling “betrayed” by Joe.

“I obviously felt betrayed before I got voted out, and then when I did, I knew it was Joe because Joe is the one that pretty much everybody’s going to listen to. He’s sort of like The Godfather,” David told Global TV.

“Well, you know, because Joe was the guy that went back on his word. He did. He promised me that he would stick to his word,” David said when revealing why he gave Joe a “death stare” after Tribal Council.

It wasn’t all bad between David and Joe.

David stated that Joe “is an incredible man” and “an incredible father.” He also added that he has “a lot of respect for the man… outside of the game.”

David wasn’t as positive about his word choices for Joe inside the game.

“He was very much like an aggressive player, sort of a bully,” David added about Joe in the game.

David is adamant that more footage exists of his relationships with other players. He said that he had a “really good relationship” with Star Tooney and that an important moment during the Taco Reward Challenge was missed.

Below is the full interview with David Kinne, with even more nuggets from his time in Fiji.

