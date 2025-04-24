Survivor 48: David Kinne reveals Joe broke his word in unseen footage, girlfriend left him after loss

Survivor said goodbye to David Kinne on Wednesday night.

David got Blindsided at Tribal Council, leaving him shocked after host Jeff Probst read the votes.

David sat in place at Tribal Council for a few moments before he could get up and take his torch to Jeff.

After being a huge threat to win nearly every challenge, David got eliminated in ninth place.

Now, David is answering questions about his time in Fiji and has some interesting facts to share.

He still maintains that Joe Hunter broke his word – a heated topic from the April 23 episode.

David claims Joe broke his word on Survivor 48

David was asked in an interview if he felt that Joe broke his word. That’s when he spoke about viewers not seeing everything.

“Oh, absolutely,” David said about Joe breaking his word.

“There’s more obviously that the edit cannot show, but there was one particular moment during the reward where it was me, Mary, Eva, and Joe,” David told Entertainment Weekly.

David suspected Shauhin Davari and Kyle Fraser were working with Kamilla Karthigesu, and he wanted to end that alliance.

“So I told Joe, ‘Look, man, this is what’s going to happen. I know this is going on and I’m right about this. This is how you know that I’m going to be right. We’re going to switch the vote to Kamilla,” David added.

David said that Joe agreed to the plan and that they would get the alliance on the same page. But that’s not how it went down. He added that when it came time to vote out Kamilla, Joe “did not keep his word.”

Chrissy Sarnowsky got voted out that fateful night, allowing Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin to survive. They then took out David at the next Tribal Council.

David’s girlfriend left him after Survivor 48

Earlier in the season, David stated he needed to win Survivor 48 to buy a home for himself and his girlfriend. He said he was worried about her leaving him.

“Well, a few weeks after she found out I didn’t win, she was out the door,” David told EW. “So as many people probably laughed at that whole thing, it was unfortunately true.”

David did provide an update on his life. He says that he is dating “the most incredible woman.”

“So yeah, I’m almost glad I didn’t win a million dollars on that,” David added.

David returns on Survivor 48

The upcoming Survivor 48 episodes will feature David Kinne as a jury member. He gets to vote for the Sole Survivor this May.

Who gets his vote? Stay tuned!

