Survivor recap: The final eight for Season 48 revealed

A new episode of Survivor 48 aired on Wednesday night.

Only nine people remained in the running for the $1 million prize.

Last week, Chrissy Sarnowsky was voted out at Tribal Council.

Chrissy found herself on the outs with her tribe, leading to her 8-1 elimination.

David Kinne and Kyle Fraser were also at odds, frustrated with each other about the choices of targets.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Eva Erickson secured a clue to a Secret Advantage, but that wouldn’t be addressed until the new episode.

Survivor 48, Episode 9 recap

The April 23 episode began with the castaways returning to their beach.

People chatted about what went down, and Shauhin Davari was confused about why Chrissy went after him, since he wasn’t in the “muscle” alliance.

Kamilla Karthigesu was also frustrated with David after she learned he was out to get her.

Would David soon turn on Kyle since Kyle hesitated to vote out Kamilla?

Kamilla calling David an idiot every chance she gets and making this face will never fail to make me laugh #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/Uzo1u0ZLKA — Liv (@stevenrogered) April 24, 2025

Eva’s gone — Day 16 (night)

Eva had to sneak out of camp on the night of Day 16. Shauhin had figured out what might happen.

After Eva snuck out, Shauhin woke up Joe Hunter. “Eva’s gone,” he told her.

Shauhin went back to his hammock as Eva traversed through the jungle.

Eva found a bonfire with clues. She was awarded an Extra Vote, but could risk it to get something better.

She risked her Extra Vote to try to attain Safety Without Power. She succeeded.

Eva now has an Individual Immunity Idol and a Safety Without Power. With two advantages, she could control the game.

In the morning, she told Joe, Kyle, and Shauhin. Kyle later told Kamilla.

Shauhin creeping to spy on Eva felt like a scene out of a horror movie lol #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/blozaH3W8D — Ryan 🦈 (@suRYvor) April 24, 2025

Tension at camp

David was upset with Joe, Kamilla and Kyle were upset with David, and Eva was caught in between.

Tensions were mounting as the Immunity Challenge approached, with people on edge about what might happen next.

Survivor 48, Episode 9 Immunity Challenge

Ham and cheese wraps, crackers, juices, soda, and desserts were on the line.

Oh, and so was Individual Immunity.

The nine players had to pull up a handle holding a ball above their heads. The winner would be the last person standing.

Star Tooney was out in seconds. Mary was out soon after. Then Kamilla and Mitch were out. Four people were done in less than a minute.

Eva was fifth out. Shauhin was sixth out. Joe, Kyle, and David were battling for the Immunity Necklace again.

Kyle stepped off (not on purpose), leaving David and Joe to battle. They battled until David lost his balance and stepped off.

Joe Hunter won Individual Immunity again.

Joe picked Mitch Guerra, Eva, and Shauhin to enjoy the reward with him.

🚨| Sadly David LOSES the immunity challenge to Joe the Godfather.#Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/LigpBQcAuj — David Kinne Updates (@cosmocatoo) April 24, 2025

Who went home on the April 23 Survivor episode?

The Tribal Council on Day 17 was also tense. It was unclear who would retain trust and who the real target would be.

No advantages were used when it was time to vote.

Host Jeff Probst read the votes: Mitch, David, Mitch, David, Mitch, David, David, and David

David Kinne was the 10th person voted out. He is the third member of the Survivor 48 jury.

More news from Survivor

Survivor 49 has begun filming. A new cast is already playing the game in Fiji. Survivor 50 will follow it.

David Kinne is upset about Survivor fans being “keyboard warriors.” Backlash on social media led to his responses.

Sai Hughley revealed she would have been a bitter juror. The former Season 48 castaway shared some interesting thoughts in exit interviews.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.