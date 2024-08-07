Steve Harvey nominated for Outstanding Host award for Celebrity Family Feud

Gameshow host Steve Harvey is in the running to receive an American Reality Television Award.

The 11th Annual ARTAs are coming up, and the academy’s nominees have been announced.

Steve, 67, is nominated for Outstanding Host.

Steve is best known for his work as the host of Family Feud, but his work as the Celebrity Family Feud host earned him his nomination.

Steve is up against nine other TV show hosts in the coveted division.

The stand-up comedian will go head-to-head against Wayne Brady of Let’s Make A Deal, Terry Crews of America’s Got Talent, Stormy Daniels of For The Love of DILFs, Padma Lakshmi of Taste The Nation, Jane Lynch of The Weakest Link, Jeff Probst of Survivor Season 44, Robin Roberts of Turning The Tables, Maya Rudolph/Amy Poehler of Baking It!, and RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Steve Harvey and Celebrity Family Feud are nominees for this year’s ARTA awards

In addition to Steve’s nomination, his show, Celebrity Family Feud, is up for an award in the Outstanding Game Show division.

Steve and Celebrity Family Feud will face their competition when the 11th Annual ARTAs air this fall.

This year’s awards ceremony is slated for Monday, November 18, at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online, ranging in price from $75.00 up to $2,000.00, depending on the location.

“Since 2013, The American Reality Television Awards has awarded people in front and behind the cameras in all areas in the world of unscripted television,” as explained on ARTA’s website.

“Network, Cable, and Streaming shows and stars are eligible every year, and the vote is worldwide with millions of votes in the categories,” continues the description.

Steve has won an ARTA award before

Steve already has one ARTAs win under his belt. In 2019, at the sixth Annual ARTAs Awards ceremony, Steve earned himself the Favorite Host/Hostess for his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

And last year, for the 10th Annual ARTA Awards, Celebrity Family Feud took home the Outstanding Game/Variety Show award.

The popular weeknight game show also earned itself the award for Outstanding Game Show during the ninth annual awards, and Family Feud won in the Game/Variety Show division at the First Annual ARTA Awards Show.

Steve’s work as the host of Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud also earned him nominations for an NAACP Image Award and an Emmy Award this year.

Steve’s fans can vote for him and his show, Celebrity Family Feud, by texting ARTAS to 40691 or going to http://vote.theARTAS.com.