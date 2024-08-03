Family Feud’s Steve Harvey ‘worn out’ from ‘high maintenance’ kids: ‘Totally exhausting’

Steve Harvey is feeling the pressure of balancing a successful career and a large family.

The Family Feud host certainly has his hands full, hosting his popular weeknight game show and finding time to spend with his children.

Between himself and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, Steve has seven kids.

Steve and his first ex-wife, Marcia Harvey, share three children: twin daughters Brandi and Karli, as well as son Broderick Harvey Jr.

The 67-year-old entertainer also shares a son, Wynton, with his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

Steve also adopted his wife Marjorie’s three children, Morgan, Lori, and Jason.

Steve Harvey is expected to make sure ‘everyone’s getting along’

According to an insider who recently spoke with Closer Weekly, Steve feels as though he’s being pulled in a thousand different directions as he tries to split his time between work and family.

The insider claimed, “He dotes on his wife and seven kids, but everybody wants a piece of him, and they’re never happy unless they’re with him.”

Steve’s kids are so much a part of his life that some of them even joined him and Marjorie during their recent anniversary trip.

Marjorie shared a carousel of photos from their vacation, picturing some of their children along for the trip.

“More pictures from our Anniversary trip. Blessings upon blessings. 🙏🏾 These three children manage to show up at some point on every Anniversary trip and turn it into a family/ anniversary trip. 😂🤗🥰,” she captioned the pics.

According to the tipster, Steve is responsible for everyone’s happiness, “[making] arrangements, [finding] hotels, [choosing] the dinner place, and [making] sure everyone’s getting along.”

Steve is ‘totally exhausted’ trying to balance work and family

As the head of his blended family, Steve often finds himself breaking up fights between all the siblings, and it’s got him feeling “worn out.”

Although Steve’s wife of 17 years, Marjorie, takes care of their family, Steve is burdened with making their family run “smoothly.”

The insider noted that Steve is “totally exhausted” from his hectic work schedule, and it doesn’t help that he likes to be the one in control.

Closer Weekly’s person in the know added that Steve “likes to have a say in everything,” and he “never gets any rest.”

Apparently, Steve’s children are high maintenance, and they’re constantly seeking his time and approval, which is exhausting for the Family Feud host, who is forever trying to hold the family together.

Steve is facing pressure at home and at work

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Steve is facing immense pressure at work.

With more and more Family Feud viewers suspecting the show’s surveys are rigged, they’re speaking out and criticizing the franchise for deviating from its once-family-friendly content.

A source recently claimed that Steve’s pressure at home is affecting his work at Family Feud, namely his attitude.

“There’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered,” the insider revealed.

Allegedly, Steve’s behavior has caught the attention of his co-workers, who think he’s mimicking former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who grew increasingly intolerant of contestants’ shenanigans toward the end of his career.

“Everyone’s hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!” the source said of Steve’s behavior on set.