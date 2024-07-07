Family Feud execs ‘concerned’ about Steve Harvey’s short temper: ‘He might turn into another Pat Sajak’

Steve Harvey is known for his quick wit and playful banter with Family Feud contestants.

The 67-year-old game show host uses his stand-up comedy background while filming Family Feud on stage at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

But in recent months, Steve has lashed out at Family Feud contestants, putting them on blast for their “stupid” answers and embarrassing them on national television.

Steve’s short fuse has reportedly caught the attention of Family Feud executives, who are concerned that he may be overworked and turning into a former disgruntled game show host, Pat Sajak.

Family Feud sources spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that Steve’s bosses are worried about him becoming more irritable, much like Pat Sajak reportedly did during the end of his tenure at Wheel of Fortune.

The tipsters told the publication, “Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need.”

Family Feud executives are ‘panicky’ around Steve Harvey lately

Because of his outbursts, Steve’s co-workers are supposedly feeling as though they’re walking on eggshells.

On top of that, Steve’s bosses and fellow employees are wondering whether he is overworked or possibly facing some issues at home that could be causing his personality change.

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard,” one insider shared.

Is Steve mimicking Pat Sajak’s antics?

“Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered,” they added.

One issue in Steve’s home life that could be responsible for his attitude is his daughter, Lori Harvey.

Another source revealed that Lori’s love life could be to blame.

“Lori’s had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she’ll ever settle down,” claims the person in the know.

“Everyone’s hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!”

Pat Sajak seemed more irritable at the end of his Wheel of Fortune career

According to Closer Weekly, Pat was “pushed to retire” from his Wheel of Fortune hosting gig due to his “offensive” behavior towards contestants and his former co-host Vanna White—in fact, Wheel watchers called for Pat to retire early due to his on-air antics.

But Pat did not mention becoming irritated with contestants as a reason for his retirement from Sony Pictures after more than 40 years on Wheel of Fortune.

EXCLUSIVE: "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak opens up to his daughter about his final week of shows after a 41-season run: "It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run." https://t.co/vvO8KemRba pic.twitter.com/HfpBrQ9zlD — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 3, 2024

During a sit-down interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, Pat admitted that he could still do his job “for a while” longer but opted to focus on other things at this stage in his life instead.

“It’s been a great 40 years, and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead,” Pat said. “I’m perfectly happy if it just means that I’ll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren – hint, hint, hint, no pressure.”