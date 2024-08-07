90 Day Fiance stars Big Ed Brown and Tim Malcolm nominated for Reality King award

The 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards are just around the corner.

Two cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise are nominated for awards this year.

Big Ed Brown of 90 Day: The Last Resort and Tim Malcolm of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk are in the running to take home trophies.

Big Ed and Tim are each nominated in the “Reality King (Reality Royalty Award®)” category.

90 Day Fiance announced the news in its Instagram Story this week, sharing cast photos of Big Ed and Tim.

The gentlemen will compete not only against each other but also against five other reality TV stars, and they’ll have some stiff competition.

Big Ed Brown and Tim Malcolm are up against five other reality TV ‘kings’

Also in the running for the title of “Reality King” are House of Villains star Johnny Bananas, Sister Wives star Kody Brown, Jersey Shore’s Pauly D, Big Brother 25 personality Cameron Hardin, and a second Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Big Ed and Tim’s nomination photos. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Big Ed and Tim aren’t the only 90 Day Fiance stars, past or present, to be nominated for a reality TV award.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance personalities Darcey and Stacey Silva were the ARTA Awards Reality Royalty winners in 2022

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, twin sisters and 90 Day Fiance alums Darcey and Stacey Silva took home the Reality Royalty award in the ninth annual ARTAs Awards Show.

The Silva sisters beat out fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Chantel Everett of The Family Chantel and Colt Johnson of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, as well as several other reality TV stars.

In addition to Big Ed and Tim’s individual nominations, 90 Day Fiance is up for an award of its own.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise’s spinoff, Pillow Talk, is nominated for Outstanding Recurring Cast.

The show will compete against fellow reality TV shows Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Sister Wives, and Welcome to Plathville.

This year’s awards will take place on Monday, November 18, 2024, at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $75.00 for upstairs-level seats to $1,500.00 for front-row seats.

90 Day Fiance fans who are interested in voting for Big Ed and/or Tim can cast their votes by texting “ARTAS” to 40691.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.