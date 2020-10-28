Will Emme Rylan return to The Young and the Restless as Abby Newman?

Twitter is buzzing with soap opera fans wondering if Emme Rylan will return to The Young and the Restless as Abby Newman.

Emme has reportedly been let go from General Hospital as Lulu Spencer. The ABC daytime drama has not confirmed her departure, however, a cryptic Instagram post from the actress is leading fans to believe the rumors are true, and she is out as Lulu.

Fans are not thrilled that Emme may have been fired. Although she was a recast, taking over for Julie Marie Berman, it didn’t take long for viewers to love Emme in the role. The news GH has reportedly axed her is not what viewers wanted, especially since Dominic Zamprogna just returned as Lulu’s great love, Dante Falconeri.

Emme has been making her mark in daytime for years

The talented actress has made quite the name for herself in the soap opera industry for over 15 years.

Emme has continuously worked in the daytime genre since debuting as Lizzie Spaulding on Guiding Light. She was on the CBS soap opera for three years, until the series ended in 2009.

Y&R snapped up Emme to play Abby Newman not long after Guiding Light ended. The blonde beauty was on the show for nearly three years. Emme was let go from the CBS daytime drama due to budget cuts.

She wasn’t unemployed long, though. General Hospital recognized her talent and scooped her up for Lulu.

Will Emme reprise the role of Abby on Y&R?

Social media has been buzzing with the possibility of Emme returning to The Young and the Restless as Abby, currently played by Melissa Ordway.

It is not that fans don’t like Melissa. They simply love Emme. If she is not working on GH, then viewers would be willing to tune in to Y&R to see their favorite actress.

All soap operas are known for pulling a major casting switch up from time to time.

The Young and the Restless did it in 2019 when the show lured Michelle Stafford away from General Hospital when her contract negotiation with the ABC show fizzled. Landing Michelle to reprise the role of Phyllis Summers Newman meant firing Gina Tognoni, who was playing the character at the time.

There is the possibility the CBS show would do an Abby change up and bring back Emme in the role. Fans are certainly here for the switch. It all depends on if the soap opera listens to fans or not.

Then again, fans are also fighting for GH to keep Emme as Lulu, which hopefully helps Emme during this challenging time. Fans love her as both Lulu and Abby.

Would you like to see Emme back on Y&R as Abby?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.