The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Elena and Nate fallout, Adam is done, and Kyle fights

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a possible new couple, consequences of actions, a family disowned and fighting for loved ones.

It is a week full of changes as Halloween looms. While some Genoa City residents are living their best lives, others are watching their lives implode right before their own eyes.

Facing the truth is never easy

The reality of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) sleeping together hits them like a ton of bricks. For Elena, it means facing life without Devon (Bryton James) and watching her worst fear come true. Devon getting close to Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

When Amanda opens up about her past, Devon sees her in a new light. Their new bond forces Elena to act quickly and beg Devon for a second chance. Unfortunately for Elena and Nate, there are reminders of their betrayal everywhere. They won’t get the forgiveness they seek so quickly.

Adam’s (Mark Grossman) suffering brings Kevin (Greg Rikaart) much happiness. Watching Adam’s downfall is pure pleasure for Kevin. After everything Adam has done to his family, it is justice served in Kevin’s eyes.