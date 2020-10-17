The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon learns Elena cheated

The Young and the Restless spoiler video shows fans won’t have to wait until November for a truth bomb to be dropped.

Oh yes, the CBS soap opera is not holding onto the secret of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) sleeping together until sweeps month! That means the daytime drama must have something even bigger planned for it.

Perhaps a pregnancy with a who is the daddy twist. Y&R has certainly set the stage for a paternity story by having Elena sleep with two different men days apart.

Elena comes clean

The guilt over sleeping with Nate has been eating Elena up inside. She is so not good at keeping her feelings hidden, either. Devon (Bryton James) knows Elena is keeping a secret from him, which doesn’t help.

Elena finally breaks down and tells Devon she slept with Nate. In between sobs, Elena tries to explain why, and how, the tryst happened. The look on Devon’s face in the preview footage says it all. He is not interested in why Elena cheated with Nate.