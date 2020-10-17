The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon learns Elena cheated

The Young and the Restless spoiler video shows fans won’t have to wait until November for a truth bomb to be dropped.
Oh yes, the CBS soap opera is not holding onto the secret of Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) sleeping together until sweeps month! That means the daytime drama must have something even bigger planned for it.
Perhaps a pregnancy with a who is the daddy twist. Y&R has certainly set the stage for a paternity story by having Elena sleep with two different men days apart.
Elena comes clean
The guilt over sleeping with Nate has been eating Elena up inside. She is so not good at keeping her feelings hidden, either. Devon (Bryton James) knows Elena is keeping a secret from him, which doesn’t help.
Elena finally breaks down and tells Devon she slept with Nate. In between sobs, Elena tries to explain why, and how, the tryst happened. The look on Devon’s face in the preview footage says it all. He is not interested in why Elena cheated with Nate.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Devon wastes no time making a beeline for Nate, who he finds at the Grand Phoenix. Even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) can’t stop Devon from interrupting the vital photoshoot and interview Nate is doing.
Elena screams out as Devon looks as though he is ready to attack Nate, and then the clip goes dark. It is a safe bet that Devon punches his cousin in the face causing chaos to erupt.
Surprises come when least expected
Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are sleep-deprived new parents, enjoying their new son when an unexpected visitor arrives. In true fashion, Gloria (Judith Chapman) makes a dramatic grand entrance to announce her arrival announcing, “Honey, I am home.”
While Gloria has a smiling, yet scheming, look on her face, neither Chloe nor Kevin look thrilled to see their new guest. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Gloria has a secret, which Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin are determined to uncover.
The loss of Dina (Marla Adams) weighs heavily on The Abbott family. Thanks to a little help from Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Jack (Peter Bergman) comes up with the perfect way to honor Dina. He makes an announcement to Traci (Beth Maitland), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) regarding his plans.
Could Jack’s new idea to celebrate Dina’s legacy have anything to do with the teardrop of love emerald necklace?
It is going to be another emotional week in Genoa City.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon learns Elena cheated - 17th October 2020
- Days of our Lives spoilers: A blackout hits Salem with three criminals on the loose - 17th October 2020
- Larissa Lima calls herself ‘Tiger Queen’ on latest sexy photo since getting fired from 90 Day Fiance - 16th October 2020