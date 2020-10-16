Who plays Dina on The Young and the Restless? That is the question fans of the hit CBS daytime drama are asking after the beloved Abbott family matriarch passed away.

It was an emotional episode that brought most viewers to tears. Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) all reminisced about their mother as she prepared to take her final breath.

There is no question the Abbott children had a complicated relationship with their mother. Despite the struggles, saying goodbye and letting go will be challenging for Traci, Ashley, and Jack. The aftermath of losing their mother will be a pivotal story for months to come.

The talented Marla Adams plays Dina on Y&R and has since the character was originated in 1983. Marla played Dina with fire, feistiness, and vulnerability that turned what could have been an unlikeable character into a legendary one.

Dina was a mother who abandoned her husband and young children. There is no getting around that fact. Marla added a depth to Dina that made fans root for her to reconcile with her family.