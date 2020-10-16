Who plays Dina on The Young and the Restless? That is the question fans of the hit CBS daytime drama are asking after the beloved Abbott family matriarch passed away.
It was an emotional episode that brought most viewers to tears. Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) all reminisced about their mother as she prepared to take her final breath.
There is no question the Abbott children had a complicated relationship with their mother. Despite the struggles, saying goodbye and letting go will be challenging for Traci, Ashley, and Jack. The aftermath of losing their mother will be a pivotal story for months to come.
Who plays Dina on The Young and the Restless?
The talented Marla Adams plays Dina on Y&R and has since the character was originated in 1983. Marla played Dina with fire, feistiness, and vulnerability that turned what could have been an unlikeable character into a legendary one.
Dina was a mother who abandoned her husband and young children. There is no getting around that fact. Marla added a depth to Dina that made fans root for her to reconcile with her family.
- Are you sad about Celebrity Big Brother 2020 getting canceled?
- Why did Elena leave?
- What’s your favorite memory of Delia?
Over the past three years, Marla tackled the imperative story of sharing Dina’s Alzheimer’s, and it has earned the actress a slew of praise. Marla’s extraordinary talents showed the ups and downs of the horrible disease all the way until the end.
Although Marla is best known for playing Dina, her role as Belle Clemens on The Secret Storm kicked off Marla’s acting career. The Young and the Restless isn’t her only soap gig either. Marla has appeared on Generations, Capitol, and Days of our Lives.
She even appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, but not as Dina, which happens since it is Y&R’s sister show. Marla played Beth Logan briefly.
The 82-year-old New Jersey-native got her start on Broadway before she finally found her home on television.
Cast pays tribute to Marla
In a newly released video, CBS gives fans a glimpse of Marla’s final day playing Dina. The actress was surprised with a farewell party after her last scene.
Peter, Beth, and Eileen gave speeches that brought tears to Marla’s eyes. They each shared not only their love for Marla but revealed the enormous impact she had on their lives and the CBS daytime drama.
The video also features a slew of flashbacks to pay tribute to the legendary actress and character. It was a tribute fitting of a queen, which is exactly what Marla deserved.
While the party was for Marla, she took a moment to address fans and her costars. The actress gave thanks for all the memories and called The Young and the Restless her forever home.
Genoa City won’t be the same without Dina and her talented portrayer Marla Adams.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
- Who plays Dina on The Young and the Restless? - 16th October 2020
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere date announced — Here’s what to expect, when to tune in and how they are staying safe - 16th October 2020
- The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Dina is honored, Gloria returns, and Elena on edge - 16th October 2020