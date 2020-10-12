The Young and the Restless spoilers: The Abbott family say goodbye to Dina, Marla Adams exits CBS show

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it is time to bid farewell to a legend this week. The Abbott family says goodbye to Dina Abbott Mergeron and her portrayer, the talented Marla Adams.

Fans have watched the daytime drama tell a powerful and emotional story surrounding Dina suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past three years. This week, Dina’s story will come to an end, but the impact on her family is just beginning.

Farewell to Dina

CBS has dropped a new preview video for this week that is dedicated to Dina. The footage dives into the past with a couple of pivotal moments showcasing Dina through the years.

There is no question Dina was a complex woman who didn’t always make the best decisions, especially when it came to her children.

On Friday, though, all the past drama and problems are nothing compared to The Abbott family having to say goodbye to their beloved matriarch. Traci (Beth Maitland), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) all gather after Dina has passed to raise a glass to their mother.