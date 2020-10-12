The Young and the Restless spoilers: The Abbott family say goodbye to Dina, Marla Adams exits CBS show

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it is time to bid farewell to a legend this week. The Abbott family says goodbye to Dina Abbott Mergeron and her portrayer, the talented Marla Adams.
Fans have watched the daytime drama tell a powerful and emotional story surrounding Dina suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past three years. This week, Dina’s story will come to an end, but the impact on her family is just beginning.
Farewell to Dina
CBS has dropped a new preview video for this week that is dedicated to Dina. The footage dives into the past with a couple of pivotal moments showcasing Dina through the years.
There is no question Dina was a complex woman who didn’t always make the best decisions, especially when it came to her children.
On Friday, though, all the past drama and problems are nothing compared to The Abbott family having to say goodbye to their beloved matriarch. Traci (Beth Maitland), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) all gather after Dina has passed to raise a glass to their mother.
Traci pays tribute to Dina by acknowledging the full life she lived. Jack, too shared a toast “to Dina and a life well lived.”
Dina’s death also reunites old friends. Y&R spoilers tease Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) is there for her friend Jack, while Victor (Eric Braeden) is there to comfort Ashley.
The episode will no doubt be a tear-jerker. Fans need to make sure to have a tissue or two while watching Friday’s Y&R.
Saying good-bye to a Y&R legend
Dina’s death means that legendary actress Marla is leaving the show she has called home for decades. While Marla hasn’t consistently been on the show, she has certainly left her mark.
Marla originated the role of Dina in 1983. She left in 1986 but returned for short stints in 1991, 1996, and 2008. Then in 2017, Marla returned to tell the heartbreaking story of Dina having Alzheimer’s, which is also a crucial one to tell.
The cast and crew honored Marla in the preview video, giving fans a glimpse of just how much she meant to everyone on the soap opera.
Several cast and crew members are masked up for COVID-19 safety protocols while giving Marla a standing ovation. One crew member presents her with a bouquet of roses before the actress shares a heartfelt message with the camera.
The Abbott family will mourn the loss of Dina Abbott Mergeron this week after her battle with Alzheimer’s.
Y&R is the second soap opera to tackle Alzheimer’s recently. General Hospital just wrapped up the story of Mike’s (Max Gail) battle with the disease.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
