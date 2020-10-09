The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: A Skyle secret and emotional drama for Sharon and Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease secrets, guilt, demands, warnings, and turmoil for a few Genoa City ladies.
It is a week full of finding comfort in unlikely places, building bridges, questions, and more of taking down Adam (Mark Grossman). The fallout of Billy (Jason Thompson) running the expose on Adam is still one of the most pivotal stories on the hit daytime drama.
Stop the madness
Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is the latest person to give Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) unwanted advice about Adam. The new mom pleads with her friend to get away from Adam before it is too late.
Speaking of Chelsea, she makes a demand of Billy, which has nothing to do with Adam. She wants to see Johnny. Chelsea’s timing is intriguing and should not be ignored by viewers.
Besides Chelsea, there is one person who will never give up on helping Adam, and that is Victor (Eric Braeden). Next week, Victor goes to the extreme to help his son.
The truth about Vegas is dangerously close to being out. Paul (Doug Davidson), who is finally back on the canvas, is on the case, and that spells trouble for Chance (Donny Boaz).
Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is leery of Kyle (Michael Mealor) because she doesn’t want Summer (Hunter King) to get hurt again. The protective mama points fingers making stunning accusations against her daughter’s man.
Luckily for Summer and Kyle, Phyllis has bigger fish to fry in the form of Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nick (Joshua Morrow) puts his best foot forward to try and make peace between the two women. Good luck, Nick!
Kyle struggles with keeping a secret, and Summer attempts to keep a low profile in Genoa City. There has been speculation Skyle baby news will be dropped this fall. Perhaps that is what the Y&R spoilers are leading up to.
Emotions run high
Sharon (Sharon Case) comes through surgery with flying colors. While it is good news, what Sharon really wants to hear is the cancer is gone. Good or bad, Sharon gets an update on her health following the surgery.
Another person dealing with a lot of emotion is Lily (Christel Khalil). She finally gets a sit down with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to clear the air. Lily had a very complicated history with Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and she breaks it down for Amanda.
Lily is also dealing with a rogue, Billy. She calls one of his bluffs, putting their working relationship in more of a peril.
The guilt from sleeping with Nate (Sean Dominic) is overtaking Elena (Brytni Sarpy). She isn’t doing an excellent job of hiding it either. Devon (Bryton James) turns to Nate to find out what is going on with Elena.
In other Geno City news, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) rides to Jack’s (Peter Bergman) rescue, while Ashley (Eileen Davidson) turns to Victor as a confidante.
Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit soap opera! Be sure to tune in daily, so not second is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.