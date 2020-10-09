The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: A Skyle secret and emotional drama for Sharon and Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease secrets, guilt, demands, warnings, and turmoil for a few Genoa City ladies.

It is a week full of finding comfort in unlikely places, building bridges, questions, and more of taking down Adam (Mark Grossman). The fallout of Billy (Jason Thompson) running the expose on Adam is still one of the most pivotal stories on the hit daytime drama.

Stop the madness

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is the latest person to give Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) unwanted advice about Adam. The new mom pleads with her friend to get away from Adam before it is too late.

Speaking of Chelsea, she makes a demand of Billy, which has nothing to do with Adam. She wants to see Johnny. Chelsea’s timing is intriguing and should not be ignored by viewers.

Besides Chelsea, there is one person who will never give up on helping Adam, and that is Victor (Eric Braeden). Next week, Victor goes to the extreme to help his son.