Hilary on The Young and the Restless: Who was she and what happened to her?

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) connection to Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Devon’s (Bryton James) dead wife.

Since Amanda showed up in Genoa City, her resemblance to Hilary has had residents wondering how they were related. It doesn’t take a genius to realize Amanda is Hilary’s long-lost twin sister.

Now that Nate (Sean Dominic) has convinced Amanda to take a DNA test, the subject of Hilary has been one hot topic. In honor of the CBS soap opera finally revealing Amanda is related to Hilary, let’s take a trip down memory to honor her.

Who was Hilary on The Young and the Restless?

Hilary Curtis was first introduced in 2013. The character was Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) assistant at Chancellor Industries. Initially, it appeared as though Hilary was an innocent woman looking to work hard.

However, fans quickly learned there was a lot more to Hilary than they initially believed. She strategically became Cane’s assistant to unleash revenge on Neil (Kristoff St. John), whom Hilary blamed for her mother’s death.