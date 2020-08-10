The Young and the Restless: Melody Thomas Scott describes life on set amid the coronavirus pandemic

Melody Thomas Scott is opening up about life on The Young and the Restless set amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The hit CBS soap opera returned to production in July after nearly four months of being shut down. Although the cast was ready to get back to work, life on Y&R’s set is drastically different from before production was halted.
New episodes of The Young and the Restless begin airing today.
As fans gear up for a return to Genoa City, Melody, who plays Nikki Newman, shares what the new normal is for the cast and crew on set. It hasn’t been easy for the cast members to bring viewers the characters they adore, but the actress assures fans it is worth it.
Melody chatted with Page Six regarding the stringent regulations that are followed to ensure everyone’s safety at CBS studios.
The talented actress called the process “surreal” and compared it to being in “The Twilight Zone.” Melody also spilled a little bit about the new-onset protocols.
“Just entering the building is a process. They take your temperature. They ask you a few questions. There are security wristbands on every floor of the building,” Melody said. “We have a team of COVID safety experts on the set, making sure that we are observing the precautions.”
How the changes are affecting the cast
The blonde beauty explained the restrictions have hit the cast hard. While everyone is fully on board and knows the protocols are for the best, Melody says the cast misses the close family interactions.
There is even a person onset to ensure the cast doesn’t get too close to each other—no hugs or sitting together for those working. Plus, the filming process has been altered too.
“There’s certain blocking by our directors with everything in mind, as far as keeping us distant, but they’re using camera angles to make us look not so distantly apart. The actors are escorted to the set by stage managers when we are ready,” she shared with the newspaper.
The very different environment is taking some getting used to for all those involved with the show. Melody compared life on the set to being in kindergarten, but at least the cast is back at work.
Melody Thomas Scott has shared that life on The Young and the Restless set is a very different land to navigate. However, she feels everyone is doing an excellent job of staying safe while creating the same quality of show fans have loved for decades.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.