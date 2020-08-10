The Young and the Restless: Melody Thomas Scott describes life on set amid the coronavirus pandemic

Melody Thomas Scott is opening up about life on The Young and the Restless set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit CBS soap opera returned to production in July after nearly four months of being shut down. Although the cast was ready to get back to work, life on Y&R’s set is drastically different from before production was halted.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless begin airing today.

As fans gear up for a return to Genoa City, Melody, who plays Nikki Newman, shares what the new normal is for the cast and crew on set. It hasn’t been easy for the cast members to bring viewers the characters they adore, but the actress assures fans it is worth it.

Melody chatted with Page Six regarding the stringent regulations that are followed to ensure everyone’s safety at CBS studios.