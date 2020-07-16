The Young and the Restless: Eric Braeden shares details of first day back at work

The Young and the Restless star, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), has shared details of the cast’s first day back at work.

Eric and other cast members returned to CBS studios on Tuesday to begin filming new episodes following a four-month shutdown. Like all of Hollywood, the soap opera had to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

The Bold and the Beautiful returned to filming last month, which paved the way for Y&R to resume production too. The two soap operas are using the same precautionary measures to ensure the cast and crew are safe.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

First day back at work

Eric used Twitter to answer fan questions about his return to work on the CBS daytime drama. The veteran actor sported a haircut to get him back in Victor mode.

Showing off his new look, Eric informed his followers the entire cast was tested for COVID-19 before the show resumed filming. Then, everyone was tested again before being allowed inside the CBS studios on the first day.

Fan curiosity set in with questions about testing. Eric declared there was “nothing to it” when referencing the testing process. He also shared that no one at Y&R had tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of Eric’s followers expressed concern over the show being back in production as coronavirus spikes in California. One user figured CBS simply decided to forge ahead regardless of the latest closures to get the soap opera back on the air.

Eric quickly shut down the naysayer by sharing how a few things are working on set.

“Well, not quite that simple! We are mostly shooting outside, have no contact with anyone from make-up, wardrobe, etc.!!” The actor replied.

When will new episodes hit the airwaves?

There is no question fans are anxiously awaiting new episodes of The Young and the Restless. The good news is the CBS show is filming, so the wait is almost over.

If Y&R follows a similar pattern as B&B, fans could be blessed with new episodes in mid-August. That would mean the CBS daytime drama would have four weeks of shows in the can.

The network is just as anxious to get the new content on-air as fans. However, the most important thing is to ensure everyone involved with the soap opera is safe while the pandemic continues to impact the world.

Until the new episodes are ready to air, viewers can continue to enjoy the classic theme weeks.

Soap vet Eric Braeden has given fans something to smile about after sharing details of his first day back at work. It was good news that everyone could use right about now.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.