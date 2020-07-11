The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Baldwin-Fisher family week

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease another Genoa City family is celebrated.

CBS continues to bring viewers classic episodes wrapped in a theme week. The latest one focuses on the dysfunctional, crazy, yet always there for each other Baldwin and Fisher family.

A brief Baldwin-Fisher family history

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) was first to hit the town in 1991. The lawyer has been involved with many different women, including law partner Christine (Lauralee Bell).

He has been married to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) for years. They are considered a CBS daytime super couple. They have one son, Fenmore (Zach Tinker), who has had his fair share of troubles, including issues with drugs.

In 2003, Michael’s younger half-brother Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), showed up on his door-step. Although the role was initially short-term, Greg quickly became a fan favorite.

Kevin was eventually redeemed from a creepy, predator to a kind of stand up citizen. He is now married to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). They have one daughter Bella, and a son on the way.

Gloria Abbott Bardwell (Judith Chapman) popped up in Genoa City to cause lots of trouble for her sons, Kevin and Michael. She got her hooks into John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), which did not thrill his children.

The marriage ended up being invalid after it was proven Gloria was still married to Kevin’s father, Tom (Roscoe Born). Gloria hasn’t been seen onscreen since 2018.

What episodes will air?

The week kicks off with some good-old-fashioned brotherly drama on Monday, July 13. Michael becomes aware of Kevin’s latest scheme in an episode that initially aired on November 26, 2003.

Tuesday, July 14, features Gloria coming clean with John about her sons, Kevin and Michael. The episodes first dropped on March 31, 2005.

Hump day, Wednesday, July 15, is an oldie but a goodie. Kevin and Jana (Emily O’Brien)’s wedding is interrupted by an unexpected guest. Gloria and Michael are forced to deal with their pasts in an episode that debuted on August 18, 2008.

On Thursday, July 16, viewers will watch as Lauren shares exciting news with Michael. Plus, Kevin and Gloria work hard to cover their tracks. The episodes first aired on April 12, 2006.

The week rounds out on Friday, July 17, with a Fisher-Baldwin holiday celebration. Gloria returns to town to enjoy the festivities with her boys. Kevin defends his relationship with Chloe. Fans first watched the episode on December 21, 2016.

There is a lot of family moments to choose from when it comes to the Baldwin-Fisher clan. CBS has once again pulled out all the stops to give fans an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of nostalgia is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.