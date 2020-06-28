The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Paul and Christine are in the spotlight

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the spotlight is on Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

CBS is reliving some of the most memorable moments from the on-again-off-again romance of Christine and Paul. The network continues to give fans a fun dose of nostalgia with theme weeks that keep viewers glued to the television.

Next week, the soap opera is going all the way back to 1994 to feature the favorite fan-favorite couple.

A brief history of Paul and Christine

The road to happily ever after was not an easy one for Paul and Christine. They fell in love on the job, but her first love, Danny (Michael Damian) was an issue for years.

Danny wasn’t the only problem Paul and Christine had to overcome. She was always putting her work before him. Then there was his crazy brief marriage to Isabella (Eva Longoria) that happened because Christine left him for a job in Hong Kong.

After discovering Michael (Christian LeBlanc) was plotting with Isabella to keep Christine and Paul apart, they began to find happiness. No, it wasn’t smooth sailing. There were plenty of interferences like secret children, but in 2013, Paul and Christine wed for the last time.

They are still married today. Sadly the characters are rarely seen in Genoa City. Paul and Christine are only brought out for special occasions, or fun lunches with Michael and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

What episodes will air in the latest Y&R theme week?

Monday, June 29, features Paul pulling out all the stops to propose to Christine for the first time in an episode that initially aired on September 21, 1994.

On Tuesday, June 30, Paul’s mother, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), shows up unexpectedly at Christine’s bridal shower. The episode first dropped on December 14, 1994.

Hump day, Wednesday, July 1, focuses on Paul and Christine’s wedding day, which takes an unexpected turn. It first aired on December 29, 1994.

Thursday, July 2, shows Paul and Christine finally taking the plunge and getting married. The wedding episode dropped on August 7, 1996.

The final episode on Friday, July 3, proves just how much Paul loves Christine. He interrupts Isabella’s crazy revenge plot, ensuring Christine is safe in an episode that initially aired on August 15, 2003.

There are so many great Paul and Christine episodes for the hit daytime drama to choose to revisit. Y&R has managed to schedule some of the best classic shows from their romantic journey.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.