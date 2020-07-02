The Young and the Restless delays production restart date: When will the CBS soap opera resume filming?

Bad news for soap opera fans as The Young and the Restless has delayed the production restart date. The CBS show is eyeing a new date, but the postponement means more weeks until new episodes hit the airwaves.

Y&R is poised to become the second daytime drama to resume production following the coronavirus shut down in mid-March. The Bold and the Beautiful is back in action, with extensive precautions in place to protect the cast and crew.

When will The Young and the Restless start filming?

The hit CBS show targeted Monday, July 6 as the date to begin filming new episodes. There was always a chance the date would change as it was tentative. Now CBS has decided to target Monday, July 13, as the first day back in the studio.

Although the date is only a week behind what was initially planned, fans will have to wait even longer to watch new episodes. Thankfully CBS is doing a stellar job of creating theme weeks full of classic episodes to keep viewers interested.

CBS didn’t give a reason for the delay. The news does come amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospital rates in California. Ensuring the safety of all the employees at The Young and the Restless is the number one priority for everyone involved with the show.

As new restrictions are put in place in California, the July 13 restart date could change. Deadline reported the date is fluid.

New episodes and the other three soap operas

The other three daytime dramas are also working hard to bring fans new episodes, even as the coronavirus rears its ugly head.

B&B continues to film new episodes right now. General Hospital is slated to resume production in mid-July.

Days of our Lives is in the process of finalizing a plan to get back to work. The NBC soap opera is the only one still airing new episodes. Thanks to Days advance filming schedule, the show has enough episodes to air through Halloween.

When will new episodes of soap operas start airing? That is the million-dollar question on fans’ minds. There is no specific answer.

Each show, other than Days, had about between four and six weeks of episodes in the can when production was halted. If each soap opera wants to bank episodes like before, mid-August would be the earliest new episodes would start airing.

The networks may decide to wait until summer is over to build up a nice stockpile in case production is shut down again.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.