The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Remembering Katherine Chancellor and Newman family chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease brand new episodes that include a memorial and family drama.

After months of classic episodes, the hit daytime drama is finally able to give fans new shows. It has been a long wait, but there is no question that it will be worth it for fans next week.

New partnerships and old rivalries

It is the anniversary of beloved Genoa City resident, Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) death. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) interview guests as they honor Katherine at Chancellor Park, sparking a trip down memory.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Speaking of Lily and Billy, they are still navigating their new partnership, and it hits another snag. The two argue over a potential new hire at Chancellor Communications. Plus, there is also a shocking scandal brewing where Billy and Lily concerned.

After Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her romance with Nate (Sean Dominic), she starts to bond with Devon (Bryton James). Their newfound closeness doesn’t sit well with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). After all, Amanda is a dead ringer for Devon’s dead wife.