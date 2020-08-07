The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Remembering Katherine Chancellor and Newman family chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease brand new episodes that include a memorial and family drama.
After months of classic episodes, the hit daytime drama is finally able to give fans new shows. It has been a long wait, but there is no question that it will be worth it for fans next week.
New partnerships and old rivalries
It is the anniversary of beloved Genoa City resident, Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) death. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) interview guests as they honor Katherine at Chancellor Park, sparking a trip down memory.
Speaking of Lily and Billy, they are still navigating their new partnership, and it hits another snag. The two argue over a potential new hire at Chancellor Communications. Plus, there is also a shocking scandal brewing where Billy and Lily concerned.
After Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her romance with Nate (Sean Dominic), she starts to bond with Devon (Bryton James). Their newfound closeness doesn’t sit well with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). After all, Amanda is a dead ringer for Devon’s dead wife.
Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) rivalry is still going strong. Phyllis has another ax to grind with Abby, proving these two are not going to be friends anytime soon.
Another rivalry heating up is between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Jack gives Victor some parenting advice, and it does not go over well with the mustache.
Newman family hanging on by a thread
The Kansas secret is throwing the Newman family into turmoil.
Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) teams up with Victor to help Adam (Mark Grossman) accept the reality he killed AJ Montalvo as a child. Adam isn’t convinced he is the killer and sets out to prove his father is wrong.
Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles to adjust to life after having her surgery. Her family rallies around her, but it doesn’t make her new normal any easier.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ new romance is one hot topic in the Newman family, especially with their daughter. Summer (Hunter King) tells her parents exactly how she feels about their latest reunion.
The Newmans aren’t the only family facing a challenge. Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded their family’s history is far from squeaky clean. Plus, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepares for his impending fatherhood with a little help from Esther (Kate Linder). Baby Fisher is due any day now.
It is going to be a week full of new drama-filled and exciting episodes of the hit soap opera. Make sure to tune in so not a moment of the entertaining return to new episodes is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.