The Young and the Restless return date: When will new episodes start airing?

The Young and the Restless has set a return date for new episodes, and it is soon.

It has been over three months since fans watched a new episode of the hit CBS soap opera. The last new show aired at the end of April and CBS has been giving viewers a trip down memory lane with classic episodes rolled into an entertaining theme each week.

Although the classic episodes gave fans their daily dose of Y&R, viewers are ready for new shows. Thankfully the wait is almost over.

When will Y&R return with new episodes?

The hit daytime drama resumed production mid-July, taking the proper precautions to ensure all cast and crew members are safe. Eric Braeden (Victor) even answered fan questions regarding the protocols on Twitter.

Three weeks after production resumed, several cast members appeared in a new video to share some good news with fans. New episodes of The Young and the Restless will begin on Monday, August 10!