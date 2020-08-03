The Young and the Restless return date: When will new episodes start airing?

The Young and the Restless has set a return date for new episodes, and it is soon.
It has been over three months since fans watched a new episode of the hit CBS soap opera. The last new show aired at the end of April and CBS has been giving viewers a trip down memory lane with classic episodes rolled into an entertaining theme each week.
Although the classic episodes gave fans their daily dose of Y&R, viewers are ready for new shows. Thankfully the wait is almost over.
When will Y&R return with new episodes?
The hit daytime drama resumed production mid-July, taking the proper precautions to ensure all cast and crew members are safe. Eric Braeden (Victor) even answered fan questions regarding the protocols on Twitter.
Three weeks after production resumed, several cast members appeared in a new video to share some good news with fans. New episodes of The Young and the Restless will begin on Monday, August 10!
Oh yes, in one week, viewers will be returning to all the drama, romance, and backstabbing that was left hanging in the balance! It is music to fans’ ears.
The return date makes Y&R the last of the three soap operas that ran out of new episodes to get new ones back on the air. The Bold and the Beautiful returned with new episodes in the middle of July. General Hospital is back with new shows today.
Days of our Lives had enough episodes in the can that the NBC has been the only soap opera airing new episodes despite halted production. The daytime drama is set to get back to work in September.
Where the CBS show left off
Several storylines will be continued when new episodes hit the airwaves.
One of the biggest is the revelation that Adam (Mark Grossman) killed AJ Montalvo when he was a boy, not Victor. The secret’s fallout will undoubtedly impact the entire Newman family and Adam’s relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).
Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer story is another pivotal one that will continue. The story was just heating up when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) had just decided to give romance another try, much to the dismay of their family and friends. Their daughter, Summer (Hunter King), was also getting a second chance at love with Kyle (Michael Mealor).
Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) were finding their footing as business partners. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was still recovering from being stabbed.
Amanda (Mishael Morgan) was getting close to Nate (Sean Dominic.), while Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) were basking in the glow of love and a new business venture.
Also, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) were dealing with Dina’s (Marla Adams) decline due to her illness.
Those and so many more juicy stories will continue when Y&R returns next week.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.