Days of our Lives sets production restart date— Here’s what we know

Days of our Lives has set a production restart date following months of being shut down due to coronavirus pandemic.

The NBC show is joining the other three daytime dramas by putting a plan in motion to start filming new episodes. Days is the last of the soap operas to set a date to resume filming.

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless are both looking to get back to work this month. The Bold and the Beautiful is the only soap opera currently in production. The CBS show has been filming for the past couple of weeks, with a slew of safety precautions in place to protect cast and crew.

When will Days of our Lives resume production?

Deadline was first to break the news that Corday Productions, which produces Days of our Lives, has sent emails to cast and crew with a date work will resume. The NBC show has set September 1 as the tentative restart date.

Now that means the soap opera will be two months behind the other three day time dramas in terms of production. The delay is because Days can afford to wait a while longer to get back to work.

While the other daytime dramas ran out of new episodes months ago, the NBC show has enough in the can to last through Halloween. Starting back to work in September still gives the daytime drama two months to film new episodes before the current ones run out.

It is no secret Days of our Lives has had a vigorous production schedule for years. Other soap operas shoot four to six weeks in advance, the NBC show shoots about eight months in advance. The daytime drama had only been back at work for two months, following a lengthy holiday hiatus when production was halted.

Days is one of the few shows on television that has been able to continue to air new content amid the production shutdown.

More Days of Our Lives news

News of a production restart date comes after reports that co-executive producer Greg Meng was fired. Daytime Confidential broke the news that after 30 years with Corday Productions, Greg was no longer part of the team.

There has not been any official word from the production company or NBC regarding Greg’s ousting.

Along with his EP duties, Greg wrote several bestselling books about Days of our Lives. He also played a pivotal role in launching the web series Chad & Abby in Paris and app for the hit soap opera.

Fans can rest assured that their favorite NBC soap opera will continue to air new episodes uninterrupted. A restart date of September is in the works.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.