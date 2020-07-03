Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Justin and Kayla’s wedding drama leads to a shocking return

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease fans are not ready for what happens at the next July wedding.

The entire week is focused on the wedding of Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). They are the second couple to walk down the aisle, but will they be the first couple to not get married?

Fans watched as Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) finally got married this week. The second time was a charm for the couple. Their wedding was full of interruptions that eventually led to Marlena (Deidre Hall) pronouncing them husband and wife.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The past isn’t just the past

The morning of their wedding is anything but smooth for Kayla and Justin. There is a crisis that will require Kayla’s attention, which is good, considering she can’t stop thinking about Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Sonny (Freddie Smith) shows his support for his father on his wedding day. Justin needs his son more than ever when the day is over. The lawyer pressures Hope (Kristian Alfonso) for answers before the ceremony and all bets are on Justin learning Steve still loves Kayla.

A warm moment before the wedding between Justin, Sonny, and Victor (John Aniston) prompts Justin to confess a secret to his bride. Spoilers tease Kayla is faced with a difficult choice. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out she has to choose between Justin and Steve.

While Kayla and Justin’s wedding implodes, Steve tells John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena that he is leaving town. The news does not sit well with John, who seeks comfort from Marlena. Steve’s plans hit a snag when he runs into Kayla, and she demands the truth from him.

An upset Justin ends up at Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) gravesite, where he gets the shock of his life. Fans know Judy is returning to the show for a brief stint. The question is — is she, Bonnie, or Adrienne? Could Justin’s dead wife be alive, and Bonnie be the woman who died? The answer will be revealed next week.

Pulling out all the stops for family

Victor unleashes on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to defend Xander (Paul Telfer), who continues to confide his troubles to Jack (Matthew Ashford). The latter is proving to be quite the confidant from an alienated Xander.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) learn Allie (Lindsay Arnold) wants Rafe (Galen Gering) to adopt her baby. John and Marlena are shocked to discover Allie is pregnant. Will they tell Sami (Alison Sweeney) her daughter is having a baby?

Vivian (Louise Sorel) is desperate to get the charges against her dropped. The only person who can help her is Kate, but she buried her alive. Granting a favor to her nemesis is not going to be at the top of Kate’s to-do list.

The DNA test results may say Jake (Brandon Barash) is Stefan, however, he will do everything in his power to deny the truth. Gabi (Camila Banus) won’t give up until Jake accepts he is Stefan. She is furious to find Gwen (Emily O’Brien) at Jake’s place.

Viewers haven’t seen anything yet when it comes to wedding chaos. The next week on the daytime soap opera is going to be one for the books.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.