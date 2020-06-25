Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves’ anti-Black Lives Matter stance outrages costars and fans

Days of our Lives star Melissa Reeves’ anti-Black Lives Matter stance has her costars and fans outraged.

The soap opera vet is under fire for coming out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Melissa is being dragged by longtime fans and those who have worked with her closely over the years.

What fans and costars are saying?

Social media sleuths discovered this week Melissa liked several anti-Black Lives Matter posts by super conservative right-wing activist Candace Owens on Instagram.

Once it was discovered the actress was coming out against the Black Lives Matter movement, Twitter became flooded with fans canceling Melissa. As the Instagram post with her likes made the rounds, one user tagged head writer Ron Carlivati and executive producer Greg Meng to make sure they saw what Melissa had done.

When one fan shared Melissa was “lovely and no judgmental” at a fan event, Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) was quick to respond, and not in favor of her costar.

Linsey shared even the nicest people can have the worst moral compasses. The actress declared she condemns all hateful and harmful beliefs.

Martha Madison (Belle Black) responded to explain it is hard to watch people “ignore or perpetuate the racism.” She then shared her confusion over a group of people using religion to only love certain types of people.

Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis) expressed his frustration too. The actor then shared a little inspiration with his hope that people will soon see the light.

Now not all fans were coming after Melissa. Some did think she has a right to express her opinion, especially since she only liked an Instagram post.

The majority of social media is over the Days of our Lives star, and they are letting their voices be heard loudly.

What does the backlash mean for Melissa and Days?

The outrage over Melissa’s anti-Black Lives Matter stance raises one question — What does it mean for her future on Days?

Melissa has been on Days of our Lives for decades. She was a fan-favorite star but has been plagued with controversy due to her religious belief and support for anti-gay businesses, like Chick-fil-A.

There is a chance Melissa could lose her job on the NBC soap opera. Bravo has been firing stars for racist behavior right and left. NBC and Bravo are under the same parent company, so their stance on racism should be the same.

Neither Melissa Reeves nor a rep for Days of our Lives has spoken out on the controversy. The show is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but is continuing to air new episodes daily.

Fans and several of Melissa’s costars are not going to be too happy if she sticks around Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.