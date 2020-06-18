Peter Hunziker addressed racist Instagram post before Below Deck Med firing

Fired Below Deck Med star Peter Hunziker addressed his racist Instagram post before getting the ax from the Bravo show. His response has left fans speechless and proves Bravo did the right thing by giving Peter the boot.

On Wednesday, Bravo terminated Peter from Below Deck Mediterranean after the racist post was brought to their attention. Despite Season 5 of the show already being filmed and currently airing, the network made it clear they cut ties with Peter.

Although the fired deckhand has not responded to being edited out of the current season, Peter’s initial response to the post has emerged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Peter declares he is not a racist

In a series of tweets reported by Vulture, Peter responded to all the backlash over his disturbing post.

The disgusting meme featured a naked black woman in shackles. Peter wrote in one tweet that the post was not racist and that he loved all women. He then fired off that it was just a meme, and people should relax.

Peter also shared that he is “very sexually active with all races.” Last but not least, the disgraced deckhand declared he understood his mistakes and apologized for those upset by his actions.

Since being fired, Peter has deleted all of his social media accounts. That means the racist post and his Twitter responses are all gone.

Read More Below Deck Med bosun Malia White tells fans she has changed since her first time on Bravo...

Also, links to his social media accounts in his Bravo bio, which is still surprisingly up, have been removed. The disgraced reality TV star has gone radio silent.

A tweet from 2012 where Peter uses the n-word is making the rounds on social media, along with the meme.

Fans are not surprised Peter was fired

Only three episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 have aired, but it was clear Peter was going to be a villain.

Peter kept repeatedly referring to his boss Malia White as “sweetie” and “sweetheart,” despite her telling him to stop. He made several sexist remarks to deckhands Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard, about women, especially former second stew Lara Flumiani.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Med ended with Captain Sandy Yawn giving the guys a lecture on respecting women and the chain of command. It will be interesting to see how Bravo edits the moment now that Peter’s presence is being minimized.

Bravo fired Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker for a racist post. He is the latest star the network has parted ways with due to racism.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.