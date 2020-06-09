Days of our Lives’ Judi Evans heath update: Actress contracted coronavirus in hospital after accident

Days of our Lives star Judi Evans has shared a health update with fans. The actress contracted coronavirus in the hospital after she was involved in a horseback riding accident.

Judi’s rep has been keeping fans in the loop on her condition for the past 23 days. In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, she spoke out about her health crisis.

Testing positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, Judi’s rep Howie Tiger Simon shared a Facebook post letting fans know she had tested positive for COVID-19. Howie shared that not only did she test positive, but Judi also had to undergo surgery for a blood clot.

Judi’s rep shocked fans by revealing when she went into surgery, one of her legs was not appropriately numbed, and the actress could feel them cutting into her.

In speaking with GMA, Judi reiterated what her rep had previously shared. She admitted she had a fever, cough, and because she was taken for other tests without a mask, Judi thought it would be best to get a coronavirus test.

Why is Judi in the hospital?

Judi is still in the hospital after she fell off her horse during a ride outside of Los Angeles. The soap opera vet suffered a broken collarbone, seven broken ribs, two chipped vertebrae and a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma.

She needed a significant amount of time to recover under observation. Unfortunately, testing positive for COVI-19 and her blood clot issues have added to the length of her stay. Judi will remain in the hospital until she tests negative for COVID-19.

Judi’s health issues will be far from over even when she is released from the hospital. She has a long road to recovery but is ready to get home where she can rest.

Despite all of her health problems, her rep insists the actress is keeping a positive outlook. Judi is grateful for all the support and prayers she has received during this challenging time.

The Days fan-favorite actress has had a rough few months. Last December, her only child, Austin Michael Luciano, passed away at age 23. Judi did not disclose his cause of death but did tweet her thanks to fans in January.

Judi Evans is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering significant injuries in a horseriding accident. The actress is keeping her spirits up as she waits out the virus so she can head home.

