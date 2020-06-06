Days of our Lives spoilers: Truth bombs, family reunions, and hidden agendas

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease that two family reunions are full of truth bombs and hidden agendas.

Life in Salem is getting shaken up thanks to two young blondes and their drama. One is plotting, while the other is harboring a major secret.

Claire has an ulterior motive

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) has pulled the wool over Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) eyes. She is not the changed person she has led everyone, especially her grandma, to believe.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) arrive in town at Marlena’s request to discuss Claire’s care. Marlena convinces them it is in Claire’s best interest to be released from Bayview, with the condition she stays at Marlena and John’s (Drake Hogestyn).

The happy parents deliver good news to Claire. Little do they know, Claire has a hidden agenda, which has everything to do with Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Claire’s roommate Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is the only person who knows her secret. She won’t spill it though. Gwen, who is also Jake’s bad girl ex, is keeping a secret of her own, and Claire knows it. The two roomies pinky swear to stay quiet, but fans know that it is not going to last too long.

Allie drops a bombshell on Eric and Nicole

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) shows up unannounced at Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) apartment. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) daughter quickly proves she is not that much different from her troublemaking mother.

Eric and Nicole are stunned when Allie reveals she is pregnant. The summer preview video featured a woman offering Rafe (Galen Gering), as well as Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) the chance to adopt her baby. Now it has been confirmed Allie is the young woman in the video clip.

After dropping her bombshell, Allie makes her uncle Eric promise not to tell Sami. A knock at the door throws Eric off his game.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Lucas returns to Salem this week to discuss a secret with Kate (Lauren Koslow). By the end of the week, he learns what Allie is hiding. Could he be the person on the other side of the door?

The summer is already heating up with a week full of fan-favorite returns kicking off two juicy storylines. Be sure to tune in daily because the drama is getting oh so good.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.