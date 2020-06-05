Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Fan-favorites return, Claire is on the loose, and Allie has a secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease several fan favorites are back, shocking secrets, and wishes come true.

The families of Salem have a lot to celebrate next week. In true soap opera fashion, though, there is a slew of drama to go along with some happy family reunions.

Coming home

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) come home to deal with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), who is adamant she be released from Bayview.

The concerned parents are going to have their work cut out for them because Claire already has a plan for Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Claire dreams about what will happen at Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s wedding. Nothing good can come of Claire anticipating the nuptials.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) shows up to share some troubling news with Kate (Lauren Koslow). His visit has everything to do with his and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) daughter, Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Little does Lucas know, Allie is also in Salem. She makes a surprise visit to Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Allie stuns them by announcing she is pregnant. Then Allie swears Nicole and Eric to secrecy.

Allie’s pregnancy news doesn’t stay under wraps very long. She comes clean with Lucas by the end of the week after he tracks her down at Eric’s.

Confrontations, surprises, and unlikely allies

Jake (Brandon Barash), Ciara, and Ben work together to find Gwen (Emily O’Brien). They are all shocked to discover that Gwen is not only at Bayview, but she is Claire’s roommate.

Claire and Gwen have become close while in Bayview. They each know a major secret about the other one. The secret-keeping will certainly be used as an advantage for both of them.

What will happen when both Claire and Gwen are released to run loose around Salem? Will they still be best buds?

After seeing Claire, Ciara is worried her release will blow up her happy life. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) reassures her daughter everything will be fine if Claire is released. Ciara is not convinced.

Ciara takes her frustration over Claire out on Brady (Eric Martsolf). She confronts her cousin regarding his true intentions for Titan.

Elsewhere in Salem

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) are worried when they realize Gabi (Camila Banus) is missing. It doesn’t take them long to figure out Ben and Jake know something. Sonny and Will demand answers from the two men.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) wants answers from Steve (Stephen Nichols). Xander (Paul Telfer) reaches out to Jack (Matthew Ashford) for advice. Rafe (Galen Gering) receives terrible news.

It is going to be a week full of juicy entertainment. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.