Days of our Lives spoilers: Weddings, babies, surprise returns, and dramatic family reunions this summer in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for episodes of the NBC soap opera tease summer in Salem is filled with love, happiness, familiar faces, and lots of family drama.

There are four weddings, baby news for a few people, and many returns that will shake up the lives of several Salem residents. The preview video lets viewers know Days will have new episodes all summer long.

Love is in the air

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey), as well as Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), will all have weddings this summer.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

There will be a wedding a week in July, but in true soap opera fashion, not all couples will end up married. Fans know a Salem wedding never goes off without hiccup or two. However, since there are four weddings, at least one should be smooth sailing.

Lani and Eli already had an interrupted wedding. Ben and Ciara have been through the wringer, as have Nicole and Eric. All bets are on Kayla and Justin not getting married, with Eli and Lani having the only wedding that goes off without a hitch.

Babies on the brain

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) move forward with adopting another baby. By the end of the summer, the couple will be parents again.

The preview video shows a young woman speaking to Rafe (Galen Gering) about adopting her baby. Later, she is spotted hugging Will and Sonny, then she has Nicole by her side when giving birth.

There is speculation they mystery female is Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas’ (Bryan Dattilo) daughter Allie Horton. It has been confirmed Allie is returning to Salem with a big secret, so she could be the unidentified blonde in the video.

Days of our Lives spoilers have teased Lani struggles with being pregnant again. She is scared, but Eli is there to comfort her. They share their good news with Abe (James Reynolds).

Surprise returns equal family drama

The NBC soap opera has been touting a slew of summer returns. There is one that is a total surprise to fans.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) comes back to town. While Victor (John Aniston) is happy to see his son, Xander (Paul Telfer) is not pleased his cousin is home.

Claire (Olivia Claire Keegan) manages to convince Marlena (Deidre Hall) to get her released from Bayview. Marlena agrees to let her granddaughter stay with her and John (Drake Hogestyn). The news prompts Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) to visit from Hong Kong.

Sami returns to Salem for Eric and Nicole’s wedding. Fans are in for a real treat with a good old fashion cat-fight between Nicole and Sami at the wedding.

Jake’s (Brandon Barash) presence continues to wreak havoc on Salem. Gabi (Camila Banus) loses it when she spots Jake kissing another woman, which is his ex that shows up after Jake reaches out to her for help.

Gabi isn’t the only one insistent Jake is Stefan. Vivian (Louise Sorel) is shocked to see her “son” alive when she pops back into town to see the man who calls himself Jake.

Lucas is also home for a visit. Kate (Lauren Koslow) leaves him in shock after delivering some news to her son.

It is going to be one exciting summer in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily to see all the juicy drama unfold.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.