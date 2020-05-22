Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marriage proposals, dangerous situations, dramatic confrontations, and heartfelt goodbyes

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease several marriage proposals, dangerous situations, dramatic confrontations, and heartfelt goodbyes take over the soap opera.

A good soap opera gives viewers a mix of happiness and drama. The NBC show nails the mix on the head in the upcoming week.

Wedding bells are ringing

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) seeks out Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) help as she moves full steam ahead in planning her wedding to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

They aren’t the only ones celebrating an engagement this week, either.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) pulls out all the stops to ask Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to be his wife. It is a moment the couple has been waiting for, for a very long time. They deserve a little happiness after all the baby switch drama.

Eli (Lamon Archey) proposes to Lani (Sal Stowers) again. The couple is headed down the aisle for a second time, but shocking news could derail their wedding plans.

Justin (Wally Kurth) visits Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) grave to tell her he wants to ask Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to marry him. He better hurry up, though, because, by the end of the week, Steve (Stephen Nichols) decides to come clean with Kayla about his feelings. Patch wants his sweetness back.

Warning danger ahead

The plan to save John (Drake Hogestyn) and little David puts lives in danger. Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve meet with Orpheus (George DelHoyo) to figure out the exchange for John. Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) search to find David.

Feeling trapped, Orpheus reveals he has one last trick up his sleeve for John and Marlena. The fallout of his latest move leads to Rafe being shot and Orpheus being caught, but it doesn’t mean Orpheus will be brought to justice for all of his crimes. The villain has a way of weaseling out of a tricky situation.

Ben once again finds himself in a dangerous situation. Ciara, of course, is there to rescue him. Does Ben’s new drama have to do with his boss or has another enemy of his emerged?

Explosive confrontations

Once Justin hears Orpheus is in custody, he makes a beeline to confront the villain about killing Adrienne. The lawyer unleashes his anger on Orpheus for causing his wife’s preventable death.

Jake (Brandon Barash) has had it with Gabi (Camila Banus). He lays into her for continuing to insist he is Stefan. Gabi won’t back down, forcing Jake to push her away. These two are going to continue to go toe to toe until the truth about Jake’s past comes out.

Xander (Paul Telfer) confronts Brady (Eric Martsolf) about stabbing him in the back at Titan and with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). These two enemies come to blows, as their hatred for each other deepens.

After being freed from Orpheus, John decides to take on Victor (John Aniston). Papa Black unleashes his fury on Victor for what he did to Brady. Who doesn’t love a good John and Victor showdown?

Elsewhere in Salem

Abigail (Kate Mansi) has an emotional goodbye with her entire family before heading off to treatment in Florida.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Justin have a heart to heart at Adrienne’s grave as they both prepare to move forward with their lives.

Nicole gives Abe (James Reynolds) a stern warning about working with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Oh, what a week it is going to be in Salem. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.