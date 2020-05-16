Days of our Lives spoilers: Revenge is sweet

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC show tease it is all about revenge and money. There is one joyous celebration, but for the most part, the darkness is taking over the soap opera

Three Salem residents plot to get back at those who have wrecked their lives. Viewers are in for one wild ride as their fan favorites reach a boiling point.

Revenge is the best medicine

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) is out for revenge and money. Now that Marlena (Deidre Hall) knows Orpheus is holding John (Drake Hogestyn) hostage, the next phase of the villain’s plan is put in motion.

Besides securing a nice payout, Orpheus’ only other concern is his son Evan (Brock Kelly) and grandson David. Days spoilers revealed that Evan is leaving Salem this week. He won’t be headed to prison if Orpheus has anything to say about it.

Before Evan leaves town, Sonny (Freddie Smith) unleashes on his former lover. Sonny reveals how he truly feels about Evan.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have a drunken night out bonding over their hatred for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor. The two plot revenge against the men who destroyed their lives. Their drunken evening ends with Sarah and Brady hitting the sheets.

Gabi (Camila Banus) lands in jail thanks to Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) mystery serum. The mad scientist set Gabi up simply because he doesn’t like her. For once in her life, Gabi didn’t do anything wrong, but will anyone in Salem believe her?

While Ciara and Ben celebrate their engagement, Brady and Sarah make an intimate connection and plot revenge. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/DN851fhnq9 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 15, 2020

Fans know Abigail (Kate Mansi) is having hallucinations due to being poisoned. Chad (Billy Flynn) is certain Gabi is the culprit. Now it appears Dr. Rolf has put the wheels in motion to confirm Chad’s theory.

News travels fast in Salem

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to celebrate their engagement. Telling Hope (Kristian Alfonso), the good news went smoother than the couple expected. Victor (John Aniston) is going to be a different story. Ciara spills her happy news to her grandpa, who finds her engagement anything but good.

Xander learns that Sarah had sex with Brady. He makes a beeline for Victor to share the news and plan his next move. Xander is not giving up on Sarah, even though she hates his guts at the moment.

There is a lot of hate and anger filling up the daytime drama, which is going to make for an entertaining week.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.